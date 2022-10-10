ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs

I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment

During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chronicle

‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project

Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban

An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member

It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
ORTING, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Volunteers#Politics Local#Election Local#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities

When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia College Graduate Writes Book Combining History, Greek Mythology

When Cole Collins was assigned a five-page essay to write for his English 102 class at Centralia College last year, he didn’t expect to write the outline for a book. But after he received an A grade on his essay and positive feedback from even professional writers, he began to gradually expand on his paper, ultimately writing a 68-page book titled “Greed.”
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy