Riverside Fire Authority Hosts Mass Casualty Training Exercise for Lewis County Responders

Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire Marshal Asks for Fire Safety as Warm Weather Stretches Into October
With the continued warm weather in the foreseeable future, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford asked residents of Lewis County to remain diligent with fire safety, according to a news release from the county. The current burn restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions improve, Doyle said. “Please use...
Chronicle
25-Year-Old Chehalis Man Airlifted After Crash on Airport Road Wednesday
A 25-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he crashed into a guardrail in the 2500 block of Airport Road Wednesday evening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was last known to be in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Crews Successfully Holding Control Lines at Goat Rocks Fire
As the Goat Rocks Fire surpasses 5,000 acres in size, crews are successfully holding all control lines, according to a Thursday update from the U.S. Forest Service. Burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a mile and a half northeast of Packwood, the fire was sparked in early August by lightning. It grew rapidly in early September, but no structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries or deaths.
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Chronicle
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District 5 Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning RV
With the help of a thermal imaging camera, firefighters with Lewis County Fire District 5 successfully located and rescued a dog that was trapped in a burning RV Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fifth wheel RV fire at 1185 Old Highway 603 northwest of Napavine at approximately 9:10...
Chronicle
Chehalis City Council Roundup: Electric Vehicle Charging Lot Expansion, Extending Latecomer Agreement and Fire Awareness
The most significant agenda items discussed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Chehalis City Council were adding more electric vehicle (EV) charging by the airport, extending a latecomer agreement for a local resident and making a declaration for Fire Prevention Week. More EV Charging. The city council approved a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officials to Offer Free Youth Mental Health First-Aid Training
Noting that the pandemic resulted in increased anxiety and depression for many Lewis County youths, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced a free youth mental health first-aid training event on Thursday. The Washington State Health Care Authority, Cascade Community Healthcare and Morton-Up are assisting the county in the...
Chronicle
Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday
A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
q13fox.com
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
Comments / 0