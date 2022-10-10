Read full article on original website
Centralia College Swept Again By Tacoma
Dropping another matchup in straight sets, the Centralia College volleyball team fell to Tacoma on the road Wednesday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22. The Trailblazers were led by Kylee Buchanan’s nine kills and nine digs, and Tierra Washington added six kills on a .200% kill percentage to go along with nine more digs. Katelyn Hunsaker dished out 18 assists in the loss.
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport
An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
25-Year-Old Chehalis Man Airlifted After Crash on Airport Road Wednesday
A 25-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he crashed into a guardrail in the 2500 block of Airport Road Wednesday evening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was last known to be in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
Man Falls to Death at Point Defiance in Tacoma After Climbing Cliff to Escape Rising Tide
A 42-year-old man died Sunday evening at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma after he tried to climb a cliff to escape the rising tide and fell about 200 feet. The man has not been publicly identified, and a cause of death has not been determined. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. to Five Mile Drive after a person found the man's body in the water.
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident
An Aberdeen man died when he ran his motorcycle into a dump truck. In their report, the Washington State Patrol states that 76-year-old William Meeks, of Aberdeen, was on his 2003 Harley Davidson behind a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck on SR 105 at the Westport Y, both traveling south. As...
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
Evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain
Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.
