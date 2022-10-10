Read full article on original website
Cowgirls ready to battle Lobos in first Mountain West Conference dual
LARAMIE -- It has been quite a while since the University of Wyoming women’s swimming & diving team and New Mexico have squared off against one another in a dual meet. The two regional foes haven’t met in that capacity since the 2017-18 season. The Cowgirls and Lobos...
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
aspenpublicradio.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
Laramie Has Spoken: These Are What They Want Here
Recently, we asked Laramie, what other restaurants or shops they need or want in town, and oh my my, they do have their wishlist. We have gotten over 500 comments, and it was so fun reading through all of them. Some had a little banter on why they refuse to...
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: Why I Moved Back To Wyoming And Then Moved Back To New York Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It all started 3 months ago in The Summer of ‘22. After years of waffling, I had decided to drive a U-Haul truck back home to Wyoming. In it: everything I owned. I left on July 4th, the same day I’d arrived. It was Cheyenne’s 155th anniversary.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Please No More George Wienbarg, Feature Intelligent People Instead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently read the guest column by George Wienbarg. I was less than impressed. I was first hit by how sloppy and unorganized was the writing style of George. Lots of piles of words thrown out with little organization, descriptors being misfit and detracting from the flow.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District announces 2023 graduation locations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Park has been chosen as the location for the 2023 Laramie County School District 1 graduations. The graduations will be held on Friday, May 26 at the following times:. East High School – 9:30 a.m. Central High School – 1:30 p.m. South...
capcity.news
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
oilcity.news
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
A 61 Year-Old Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault
A Laramie man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue Street. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.
capcity.news
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Albany County Clerk and Sheriff Debate Happening Next Week
As the elections are creeping up upon us, the University of Wyoming Political Science Club will be hosting the debate for Albany County Clerk and co-hosting alongside the UWYO Criminal Justice Club for the Albany County Sheriff debate. Join us for a night of political debate and a Q&A session...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
