Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs

I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member

It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project

Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment

During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban

An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Crews Successfully Holding Control Lines at Goat Rocks Fire

As the Goat Rocks Fire surpasses 5,000 acres in size, crews are successfully holding all control lines, according to a Thursday update from the U.S. Forest Service. Burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a mile and a half northeast of Packwood, the fire was sparked in early August by lightning. It grew rapidly in early September, but no structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries or deaths.
Packwood Mill Site Sold to Developers

The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
