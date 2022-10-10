As the Goat Rocks Fire surpasses 5,000 acres in size, crews are successfully holding all control lines, according to a Thursday update from the U.S. Forest Service. Burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a mile and a half northeast of Packwood, the fire was sparked in early August by lightning. It grew rapidly in early September, but no structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries or deaths.

PACKWOOD, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO