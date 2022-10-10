Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs
I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member
It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project
Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Thurston County Candidates for Sheriff, Commissioner’s Office Take Part in Forum
Four candidates who will be featured on the Thurston County general election ballot took part in a “meet the candidates” town hall forum hosted by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 10. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza and challenger Derek Sanders discussed different topics related to...
Lewis County Fire Marshal Asks for Fire Safety as Warm Weather Stretches Into October
With the continued warm weather in the foreseeable future, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford asked residents of Lewis County to remain diligent with fire safety, according to a news release from the county. The current burn restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions improve, Doyle said. “Please use...
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
Chehalis City Council Roundup: Electric Vehicle Charging Lot Expansion, Extending Latecomer Agreement and Fire Awareness
The most significant agenda items discussed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Chehalis City Council were adding more electric vehicle (EV) charging by the airport, extending a latecomer agreement for a local resident and making a declaration for Fire Prevention Week. More EV Charging. The city council approved a...
Crews Successfully Holding Control Lines at Goat Rocks Fire
As the Goat Rocks Fire surpasses 5,000 acres in size, crews are successfully holding all control lines, according to a Thursday update from the U.S. Forest Service. Burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a mile and a half northeast of Packwood, the fire was sparked in early August by lightning. It grew rapidly in early September, but no structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries or deaths.
Lewis County Health Officials to Offer Free Youth Mental Health First-Aid Training
Noting that the pandemic resulted in increased anxiety and depression for many Lewis County youths, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced a free youth mental health first-aid training event on Thursday. The Washington State Health Care Authority, Cascade Community Healthcare and Morton-Up are assisting the county in the...
Packwood Mill Site Sold to Developers
The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
25-Year-Old Chehalis Man Airlifted After Crash on Airport Road Wednesday
A 25-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he crashed into a guardrail in the 2500 block of Airport Road Wednesday evening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was last known to be in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
