Movies

The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
ComicBook

Enola Holmes 2 New Photos Released

Enola is back on the case! 2020 saw Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown kick off her own mystery film franchise, taking on the titular role in Netflix's Enola Holmes. Playing the younger sister of Sherloick Holmes, Enola had to track down their missing mother, while living in the shadow of her older brother. This fall, Brown's Enola is back again, with a brand new sequel coming directly to Netflix.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Done With Franchises: “I Lost Control”

Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to be starring in any more franchise films. Jennifer Lawrence says that she’s finished making blockbuster franchise films, despite the success of The Hunger Games. Speaking with Francine Stock for the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk series, Lawrence recently explained that she felt she lost control of her career.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elvira star reflects on the legacy of being a queer horror icon

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson has been a horror icon for 40 years. 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Peterson’s coming out in her memoir Yours Cruelly, making her a queer icon as well. Peterson discussed both of these legacies with Indiewire. At age...
thedigitalfix.com

Why Clint Eastwood only ever does one take

Some directors have such a clear vision of what they want to achieve that they’ll do hundreds upon hundreds of takes to get what they need. This rather intense attitude to filmmaking works for directors like David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, and Martin Scorsese, who’ve made some of the best movies ever.
Slipped Disc

A Sondheim favourite dies, at 96

The death was reported tonight of the Anglo-American actress Angela Lansbury. She appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s first success, Anyone Can Whistle, and later in Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music. She was never less than terrific.
thedigitalfix.com

Blade production paused by Marvel Studios

With the recent news that director Bassim Tariq had left the upcoming Blade reboot for Marvel, it has emerged that the studio has paused production while they find a replacement. The vampire movie was in pre-production in Atlanta, with filming set to begin in November. Filming is unlikely to begin...
thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood and TV legend Angela Lansbury has passed away, aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, best known for playing Jessica Fletcher on long-running detective series Murder, She Wrote, has passed away aged 96. Lansbury’s other popular roles included Mrs Potts in classic Disney movie Beauty & the Beast. Lansbury made her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight (which is where the phrase...
thedigitalfix.com

Edgar Wright shares clip of Jamie Foxx dancing in a Michael Myers mask

One of the highlights of Edgar Wright’s mash-up of comedy, musical, and action movie that is Baby Driver is undoubtedly the heist scene involving Jamie Foxx’s Bats and Flea’s Eddie. In the memorable scene, the gang of bank robbers wear masks to hide their identities. But there’s been a mix-up – Bats asked for Halloween villain Michael Myers, and JD (Lanny Joon) brings Mike Myers’ Austin Powers masks.
thedigitalfix.com

Adam Sandler starts filming new Safdie Brothers movie soon

Filming is set to begin in “late winter” (which probably means early 2023) on the new Adam Sandler and Safdie Brothers project, says Adam Sandler in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Sandler earned some of the best reviews of his career for the Safdies’ Uncut Gems in 2019.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars Andor: Is Doctor Quadpaw related to Maz Kanata?

Is Doctor Quadpaw related to Maz Kanata? The Star Wars world is full of weird and wonderful alien creatures and with every new Star Wars movie or TV series, different species are being introduced all the time. In Andor episode 6, we spotted an alien who looked remarkably similar to Maz Kanata, and we wondered if they might be connected in some way.
thedigitalfix.com

Darren Aronofsky’s Batman movie was “a very different take”

Both the director and star of new drama movie The Whale have had their own brushes with DC, and specifically Batman, in the past. We were supposed to have been enjoying Brendan Fraser playing Batman villain Firefly in HBO Max movie Batgirl before the end of 2022, but then Warner Bros cruelly scrapped the movie and deprived us of this.
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel teases “special story” for Fast and Furious car

Really, the Fast and furious movies boil down to two things: cars and family. As we head towards Fast and Furious 10, the penultimate chapter in the mainline action movies, Vin Diesel’s been teasing little bits of the blockbuster. In a new post on Instagram, he hints at one of the cars for the film.
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones star joins Dune: The Sisterhood

Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand of Dorne in Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of the Dune prequel HBO Max series. It was recently announced that Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson would lead the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the Harkonnen Sisters who found the Bene Gesserit. It is set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s two Dune movies.
thedigitalfix.com

Naturally, Weird Al cast the cameos in his own biopic

In case you didn’t know, the legendary entertainer Weird Al Yankovic is getting his very own movie about his life. The film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will see Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe take on the lead role, but Yankovic himself got to decide who was going to make a cameo in the comedy movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Guillermo del Toro explains Pinocchio’s link to Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro is one of the best in the business, especially when it comes to crafting endearing fantasy movies with a dark twist. Turns out, his new Pinocchio movie for the streaming service Netflix has a connection to one of his best movies, Pan’s Labyrinth. We’ve had a...
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser responds to The Whale fat suit controversy

Brendan Fraser has responded to criticism surrounding the use of a fat suit for his new role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which is tipped for Oscar success. Fraser plays a grief-stricken professor who is 600 pounds, and the film follows his relationship with his daughter played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.
thedigitalfix.com

Back to the Future stars share emotional reunion

Above all, what makes Back to the Future, the trilogy of time-travel movies so beloved is the impeccable on-screen chemistry between its two leads: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The 80s movies centred around teenager Marty McFly (Fox) and his unconventional friendship with mad scientist Doctor ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown...
MOVIES

