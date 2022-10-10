ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rob Melton
2d ago

with 14 million illegal immigrants over the last 18 months they make up about 60% ......why do you think Biden opened the borders ??????? For the chaos it brings ,for the distraction it causes and for the votes it adds...

Reply(9)
6
Diego Mendoza
3d ago

I know hundreds of people that have never voted in their life that are now going to vote democrat. This is what happens when the Republican Party stands for doing nothing

Reply(6)
7
LJWR
2d ago

Live with what you vote for. People are whining and crying about Biden when they voted him in to office even after seeing how literally lost he was while campaigning and those who joked how worthless he was as VP under Obama. Now the country is going down the toilet so think really really hard before November's midterms. The is the 13th president I'8 survived so I know what to do.

Reply
4
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
KVUE

Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
KVUE

Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Following the Money Trail

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 11, 2022: Are national Democrats giving up on the RGV?

Political newsletter Axios reports the Democratic House Majority PAC plans to cancel its ad buy in the Rio Grande Valley for Democratic candidate Michelle Vallejo. The decision is leaving Democrats in the RGV with a feeling of abandonment. Also: As protests have grown over the Uvalde school board’s handling of the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the superintendent announces his retirement. And: The annual college rankings are a go-to for students and parents. But how useful a tool in the real world?
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
