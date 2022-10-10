Read full article on original website
KTUL
Extent of pollution from Oklahoma's largest toxic waste site worse than originally thought
PICHER, Okla. (KOKH) — In the farthest reaches of northeastern Oklahoma lies one of the worst toxic waste areas in the country. The Tar Creek Superfund site is the EPA's largest superfund site. The site encompasses a large portion of Ottawa county including the former booming mining towns of Picher, Cardin, and Commerce.
blackchronicle.com
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers – FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor signifies Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in excessive drought. On Friday, Fox23 News frolicked in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family Farms,...
News On 6
Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County
The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.
“Both jobs allow me to save lives”
SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age. A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while...
Miami Police Department displays Drone Team capabilities
KOAM's Segun Bamidele today met with the Miami Police Department to discuss the benefits of its new Drone Team.
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates
An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup
Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
cherokeephoenix.org
LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1
TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
kggfradio.com
Independence Man Was Allegedly Seen Leaving Arco Building With A Box
Officers with the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Arco Building, as a white male was reported to have left the building with a box. 56-year-old Christopher McKenzie was arrested for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of a Narcotic or certain stimulant. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
Christmas movie being filmed in Claremore
A Christmas movie, starring Candace Cameron Bure, is being filmed in different locations around Claremore
