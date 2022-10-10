ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

News On 6

Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County

The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX2Now

“Both jobs allow me to save lives”

SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age. A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while...
SENECA, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup

Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
DEWEY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

LIHEAP application window opens Dec. 1

TAHLEQUAH – With the colder months looming, many Cherokee Nation citizens will be requesting or renewing application for help to pay energy bills through LIHEAP, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The Cherokee Nation has submitted its annual plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kggfradio.com

Independence Man Was Allegedly Seen Leaving Arco Building With A Box

Officers with the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Arco Building, as a white male was reported to have left the building with a box. 56-year-old Christopher McKenzie was arrested for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of a Narcotic or certain stimulant. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
