outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera outbreak rises to 26 cases, 1 death
Last week, Lebanese health officials recorded the first cholera case in nearly thirty years in the country. Since that first case, the tally has the total cumulative confirmed cases rise to 26 as of today, including eight new cases reported in the past 24 hours and one death. Public Health...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Rift Valley fever: Human cases in Mauritania nears 40
The Ministère de la Santé Mauritanienne provided an update on the Rift Valley fever (RVF) human infection situation in the country on October 7. According to health officials, seven additional human RVF cases were reported since the previous update on October 2, bringing the total for 2022 to 39.
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired an additional ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue cases continue rise, Death toll now 100
The Vietnam Ministry of Health reported today, since the beginning of the year, 247,202 cases and 100 deaths from dengue fever have been reported. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases increased by 4.7 times, the number of deaths increased by 80 cases. This number increased...
