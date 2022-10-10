Astros Prospect Santana, Blubaugh Earn Player of the Month Honors

Houston Astros prospects Luis Santana and A.J. Blubaugh were named Players of the Month for the South Atlantic League and the Carolina League, respectively.

Minor League Baseball seasons have come and gone. But awards for September were announced Monday, and two Houston Astros prospects were named Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for their respective leagues.

Luis Santana — who earned South Atlantic League Player of the Month in June — picked up the award for a second time this season to round out an impressive year. The righty slashed .400/.478/.725 for the Asheville Tourists in September.

Santana led the league with 16 hits, seven doubles, 17 RBI and 29 total bases while ranking third in batting average and slugging percentage and fourth in on-base percentage and OPS. The utilityman was selected in the 2022 LIDOM Draft by the Gigantes del Cibao .

In the Carolina League, A.J. Blubaugh was named Pitcher of the Month after just two outings, one being a start, for Single-A Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers righty went 2-0, posting a 0.90 ERA and holding opponents to a .065 batting average.

"Throughout my last two appearances, I really tried to take it one inning/batter at a time instead of thinking about my whole outing," Blubaugh said.

"I also was able to throw all of my pitches for strikes, so I was able to get ahead in most counts. I definitely didn’t expect to be named pitcher of the month, but I am incredibly honored."

The 2022 seventh-round pick allowed two hits and one walk to his 16 strikeouts over 10.0 innings of work. Doing so, Blubaugh has found confidence in his breaking pitches which he didn't see as strong before entering the system.

The righty has expectations to improve ahead of spring training, hitting the weight room and putting on pounds this summer. Along with building strength, Blubaugh is anticipated to begin a throwing program this winter to stay in shape for the spring.

"As much fun as it is thinking about where I will be and what I will look like in a year, I really try not to think about that," Blubaugh said. "I can’t control what happens in a year, all I can control is what I’m doing now. I just hope to continue to develop and get a little better everyday."

View the original article to see embedded media.

Around the Farm:

The Astros signed international free agent right-handed pitcher Jeremy Martinez to a minor league contract. The 18-year-old was assigned to the Dominican Summer League Astros Blue.

Yainer Diaz was among the farmhands recalled to the active roster, as expected, with pre-postseason workouts underway this past week. Houston will release a 26-man roster prior to Game 1 on Tuesday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !