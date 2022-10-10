ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears activate WR N'Keal Harry off IR

By Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears have officially activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Chicago traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for Harry’s services, but he’s yet to play a game.

Harry suffered an ankle injury back on Aug. 6 that required surgery, sidelining him for a couple of months. He landed on IR ahead of the start of the regular season on Sept. 1.

The Bears designated Harry’s 21-day window to return from IR last Wednesday. Given the state of Chicago’s receiving corps — where Darnell Mooney is the only established name — Harry has a chance to carve out a role for himself in Luke Getsy’s offense.

As for what Harry brings to the table, quarterback Justin Fields believes he can be a playmaker in this offense.

“He would be a good matchup for smaller DBs,” Fields said, via ChicagoBears.com. “One on one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls.”

Harry is poised to make his Bears debut in Week 6 when Chicago hosts the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

