ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs

Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman

Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss

There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cameraman filed police report against Raiders WR Davante Adams

Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an ugly scene, and while Adams did make a public apology, the cameraman that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Keal Harry#Bears#Patriots#New England#Unrestricted Free Agent#American Football#Arizona State
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB

New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad

The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NFL senior VP defends roughing the passer call against Chiefs in video sent to all 32 teams

The NFL's officiating office sent a video to all 32 teams Wednesday in which senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell backed the controversial roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones during the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the video, Fewell narrated, as a replay of Jones' strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being shown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels

Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy