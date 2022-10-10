Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list
Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.
The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights was made public at a village board meeting Monday night. It still calls for the Bears to finance the construction of a stadium in the northwest suburb. It also […]
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
Cameraman filed police report against Raiders WR Davante Adams
Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an ugly scene, and while Adams did make a public apology, the cameraman that...
Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman
Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Former NFL QB Explains Why Daniel Jones Is Thriving
The New York Giants are thriving despite not having the best team on paper. Their only defeat through five games was against the Dallas Cowboys. They are also finding ways to win close contests, as proven by their total winning margin of 17 points. But despite their success, they are...
Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad
The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
Report: One team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
