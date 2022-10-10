It’s very obvious he is not well, he’s never been well! Ever since his outburst on Taylor Swift about her Grammy win over Beyoncé, he has been coo-coo, those that knew him well before that knows that as well.
It is NEVER ok to target those of the Jewish faith or any other group. I'd like to say I'm surprised at his conduct but I am not. He really ought to be ashamed of himself for making such a nasty statement of going "Death con 3" but given that he has taken up with the likes of tRump and the republiqon MAGAT'S, I expect nothing less.
For his comments, all these big labels should be dropping him as well. Why is that not happening because we have seen that over and over for other people
