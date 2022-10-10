ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Just Saying
3d ago

It’s very obvious he is not well, he’s never been well! Ever since his outburst on Taylor Swift about her Grammy win over Beyoncé, he has been coo-coo, those that knew him well before that knows that as well.

ACE86
3d ago

It is NEVER ok to target those of the Jewish faith or any other group. I'd like to say I'm surprised at his conduct but I am not. He really ought to be ashamed of himself for making such a nasty statement of going "Death con 3" but given that he has taken up with the likes of tRump and the republiqon MAGAT'S, I expect nothing less.

Sandra Jernigan
2d ago

For his comments, all these big labels should be dropping him as well. Why is that not happening because we have seen that over and over for other people

Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
POPSUGAR

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media

Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up...
Cinemablend

Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show

Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
Newsweek

Newsweek

