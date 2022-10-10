WWE Raw Results (10/10) - Two Massive Returns, New United States Champion Crowned, D-Generation X Celebrate 25 Years In WWE

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Broke Former WWE Talent’s Jaw After They Ribbed Him
A wrestling veteran has revealed that Brock Lesnar once broke a fellow wrestler’s jaw after they tried to play a rib on him. After ending his college wrestling career with a record of 106 wins and only five defeats and a number of championships behind him Brock Lesnar embarked on a career with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
