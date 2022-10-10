Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas ex-president as Supreme Court denies Mar-a-Lago request
The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol. In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump...
Post Register
Fact Check Team: White House claims Republicans are working to defund police, FBI
WASHINGTON (TND) — The White House says Republicans are working to defund the police, defund the Federal Bureau of Investigation and lobby for guns instead of fighting gun crime. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is looking into these claims and how they impact you. This all goes...
Comments / 0