When it comes to a walkaround lens, you generally have two options: a 24-70mm f/2.8 or a 24-105mm f/4 (or something similar). So, which is right for you? Both options have advantages and drawbacks that make them the right fit for different needs and styles. This helpful video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to make the right choice for your camera bag.

