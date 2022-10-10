Read full article on original website
Should You Use a 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 Lens?
When it comes to a walkaround lens, you generally have two options: a 24-70mm f/2.8 or a 24-105mm f/4 (or something similar). So, which is right for you? Both options have advantages and drawbacks that make them the right fit for different needs and styles. This helpful video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to make the right choice for your camera bag.
Is the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens the Affordable Alternative to More Expensive Options?
Many of my Canon's RF mount mirrorless lenses have been spectacular performers, but on the other hand, many of them have been quite expensive — sometimes eye-wateringly so. At $299, that makes the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM a refreshing prospect? Can its performance and image quality surpass its budget price, though? This excellent video review takes a look at what you can expect.
We Review the Amazing Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera
Together with the EOS R7 Canon released the entry-level EOS R10 mirrorless camera. Although I didn’t expect that camera to be special, it turned out to be a surprisingly capable camera. If you want to step into the Canon EOS mirrorless world, you can’t go wrong with this little gem.
5 Free and Useful Plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro
Who doesn't love free stuff!? Video editing is a complex, time-consuming, and resource-intensive task, so anything you can do to make the process easier and more streamlined is a major plus. This fantastic video will show you five plugins that do just that, and the best part is that they are all free!
How to Edit Video on a Slow Laptop
Beginning your video editing journey can be painful on a slow machine. I’ll explain a few tweaks that might help smooth out the experience. There’s a reason post-production facilities have always loved a beefy Mac Pro or custom PC workstation. In fact, older editing systems were purchased with the high-end machines that ran the software. It’s no secret that video editing is an intensive task for a computer. So, I’ll run over some easy optimizations that could solve a lot of headaches.
Spend $166, Get Over $5,500 in Photography Products Now
5DayDeal is back with a photography bundle that's better than ever. This year, Fstoppers is including our tutorial with Peter Hurley, "Perfecting the Headshot." The full bundle only costs $166 and is 97% off the total value of the bundle. Every year, 5DayDeal organizes a massive bundle deal that incorporates...
