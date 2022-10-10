ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Mural in downtown Aiken to bring awareness to suicide; mental health

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbvId_0iTo3I1e00

Hope is what people will see as they take a walk down The Alley in downtown Aiken.

The Overflow Foundation has placed a new mural in downtown Aiken as a way to raise awareness and prevention on mental health and suicide. The project is part of the organization's effort to decrease the stigma often associated with both.

“It was where our son kind of got his music career off the ground ... playing Amp the Alley on Thursday evenings," said Terry Lee, Overflow Foundation founder and executive director. “So it is very special to us in being able to put a mural down there.”

The mural is located between Lionel Smith Ltd. clothing store and Aiken Brewing Company.

The mural will also have a QR Code with the new 988 hotline number, so people can scan if they are dealing with a mental health issue or seeking help.

The 988 number is the new suicide and mental illness number in South Carolina for people to call.

The Overflow Foundation was founded by Lee in 2019 while she was grieving the loss of her eldest son, Phillip Lee Jr. After being diagnosed with substance use disorder and bipolar disorder, he died by suicide on Sept. 6, 2018.

The mission of the organization is to raise awareness about suicide, mental illness and spreading the message of hope.

Lee decided to do a mural after seeing the love mural on Newberry Street.

The mural was painted by April Henry King, who had a personal connection to Phillip Lee Jr.

The artist remembers how he was friends with her and her husband and would listen to him sing at a coffee shop in Augusta. As way to cope, she painted a picture of him.

She said Phillip Lee Jr. would be happy she did the mural because he loved her artwork and mentioned it before he died.

She said Terry Lee came up with the message, while she came up with the visual elements to the mural. The message is spiritual and also can speak to those dealing with any issues.

“It is going to be so helpful to people that are having some of the issues he was having,” she said.

Lee said the goal of the mural is to point people to hope and that things are going to be OK with hope.

“It is a mural with a greater purpose,” Lee said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Women Today luncheon in Aiken sparks mental health conversation

Creating connections through food, fellowship and fashion was a priority at the Women Today luncheon. The Thursday luncheon was hosted by the Aiken Standard at Newberry Hall. Vikki's...A Unique Boutique sponsored a fall fashion show during the luncheon, showcasing new styles from their Whiskey Road and Pine Log Road locations. In addition, nonprofit founder Terry Lee shared her story and work with Overflow Foundation as the keynote speaker.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Kisner Foundation making a difference in Aiken County, CSRA

What’s the latest information on the Kisner Foundation and its charitable efforts?. The nonprofit’s board chair, Brittany Kisner, answered that question during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. Her husband, professional golfer Kevin Kisner, is the foundation’s president. “We created our foundation...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
Aiken, SC
Health
augustamagazine.com

In A Class of Their Own

Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken city leaders work to give Fairfield Street bridge a second chance

Dance unites people together and changes their lives, that’s what Fusion helps to do for people every day. The Latin dances are the most popular, but Reyes’ favorite is the Argentina Tango. Salsa is a mix of different rhythms and come from many origins. Future events to come at the Fusion ballroom. Be sure to look out on their website and social media pages.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Harrisburg Family Health Care receives $25,000 grant from bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harrisburg Family Health Care received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America to help address behavioral health and social conditions that impact the health and wellness of individuals and families. The grant is aligned with Bank of America’s goal to provide resources that contribute to improved...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Suicide Prevention#Mental Illness#Alley#The Overflow Foundation#Lionel Smith Ltd#Aiken Brewing Company
The Post and Courier

USC Aiken's School of Nursing starts a colorful new campaign

Notice something new as you enter the main entrance of USC Aiken next to the School of Nursing?. USCA's School of Nursing started a new initiative on campus to raise awareness for health, wellness and social matters. An initiative they hope catches the eyes of many students, faculty, staff and community members.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
224
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy