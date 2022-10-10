Mural in downtown Aiken to bring awareness to suicide; mental health

Hope is what people will see as they take a walk down The Alley in downtown Aiken.

The Overflow Foundation has placed a new mural in downtown Aiken as a way to raise awareness and prevention on mental health and suicide. The project is part of the organization's effort to decrease the stigma often associated with both.

“It was where our son kind of got his music career off the ground ... playing Amp the Alley on Thursday evenings," said Terry Lee, Overflow Foundation founder and executive director. “So it is very special to us in being able to put a mural down there.”

The mural is located between Lionel Smith Ltd. clothing store and Aiken Brewing Company.

The mural will also have a QR Code with the new 988 hotline number, so people can scan if they are dealing with a mental health issue or seeking help.

The 988 number is the new suicide and mental illness number in South Carolina for people to call.

The Overflow Foundation was founded by Lee in 2019 while she was grieving the loss of her eldest son, Phillip Lee Jr. After being diagnosed with substance use disorder and bipolar disorder, he died by suicide on Sept. 6, 2018.

The mission of the organization is to raise awareness about suicide, mental illness and spreading the message of hope.

Lee decided to do a mural after seeing the love mural on Newberry Street.

The mural was painted by April Henry King, who had a personal connection to Phillip Lee Jr.

The artist remembers how he was friends with her and her husband and would listen to him sing at a coffee shop in Augusta. As way to cope, she painted a picture of him.

She said Phillip Lee Jr. would be happy she did the mural because he loved her artwork and mentioned it before he died.

She said Terry Lee came up with the message, while she came up with the visual elements to the mural. The message is spiritual and also can speak to those dealing with any issues.

“It is going to be so helpful to people that are having some of the issues he was having,” she said.

Lee said the goal of the mural is to point people to hope and that things are going to be OK with hope.

“It is a mural with a greater purpose,” Lee said.