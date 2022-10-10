Read full article on original website
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
Iredell-Statesville Schools In North Carolina Consider a ‘Furry’ Costume Ban
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
South Carolina Ranks As One Of The Least Politically Engaged States
We are living in an incredibly politically charged time. It seems like the entire world revolves around politics, or at least some people’s whole world. And for the most part that is a good thing. Citizens’ involvement is key to the system of democracy. Letting those political views sway your opinion of individuals or tear apart relationships with friends or family. I have a hard time with that. But enough of that soapbox. Despite what seems like a hyper-politicization of our world there is actually a decline in Americans’ trust in government and as a result political engagement. And both North and South Carolina were ranked as some of the least politically engaged states in the country.
These Are The 25 Best High Schools For Athletes In North Carolina
Here’s Why There Will Be More Deer Related Crashes in North Carolina
We have to leave for work awfully early around here so we keep our eyes out for the number one cause of car crashes early in the morning, deer. They are everywhere and there are a couple of reasons why there will be more deer related crashes in North Carolina.
One Man Arrested After Stealing Dogs From A North Carolina Animal Shelter
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly stealing at least three dogs from a Rowan County animal shelter. Three pit bulls were taken. The guy is also suspected of doing the same thing in at least one other county. The question here is why? Naturally, animal shelter volunteers and...
