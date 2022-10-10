ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau native hired as city’s finance director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau brought in one of their own as the city’s new finance director. Cape Girardeau native Lisa Mills has been hired as the city’s new finance director. The city’s finance division administers the city’s budget, records receipts, and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

SEMO-NASV celebrates 25 years with a new building, ribbon cutting

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) celebrated 25 years with a new building in Jackson, Missouri, Thursday afternoon. The new building will have two and a half times the size the previous building located in Cape Girardeau. Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home

Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thecash-book.com

Cape suffers major water main break

Robbie Grief of Jackson Fire Rescue, right, Sam Herndon of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center, left, and Josh Wills of the Jackson Street Department fill a Cape County Highway Department tanker truck to haul water to resupply the water supply tower at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Submitted photo by Kent Peetz.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Chamber of Commerce holds networking luncheon for women

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI)- Jackson Civic Center was packed full today with the business women of the community for the women’s impact network meeting. The event encourages the women in the community to get together and network. The luncheon is held every other month and is led by an inspirational...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
DEXTER, MO
kbsi23.com

Jason Klaus sworn in as new Perry County sheriff

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Perry County, Missouri officially has a new sheriff. The Perry County Commission appointed Detective Jason Klaus as the new Perry County sheriff in Thursday’s regular session meeting. Klaus was sworn in immediately following the commission’s unanimous decision. Former Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County. Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department modifies retirement system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for people looking to join their team, and the department is offering a little extra motivation to apply. Cape Girardeau City Council approved unappropriated general funds that were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire

Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

