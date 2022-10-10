Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau native hired as city’s finance director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau brought in one of their own as the city’s new finance director. Cape Girardeau native Lisa Mills has been hired as the city’s new finance director. The city’s finance division administers the city’s budget, records receipts, and...
kbsi23.com
SEMO-NASV celebrates 25 years with a new building, ribbon cutting
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) celebrated 25 years with a new building in Jackson, Missouri, Thursday afternoon. The new building will have two and a half times the size the previous building located in Cape Girardeau. Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place...
kbsi23.com
New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
KFVS12
Inaugural flight of Contour Airlines from Cape Girardeau to Nashville to take off Oct. 18
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines will take off from Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 18. The city will hold an inaugural flight celebration at 7:15 a.m. Afterward, the flight will leave from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and head to Nashville around 8 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
thecash-book.com
Cape suffers major water main break
Robbie Grief of Jackson Fire Rescue, right, Sam Herndon of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center, left, and Josh Wills of the Jackson Street Department fill a Cape County Highway Department tanker truck to haul water to resupply the water supply tower at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Submitted photo by Kent Peetz.
kbsi23.com
Jackson Chamber of Commerce holds networking luncheon for women
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI)- Jackson Civic Center was packed full today with the business women of the community for the women’s impact network meeting. The event encourages the women in the community to get together and network. The luncheon is held every other month and is led by an inspirational...
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
kbsi23.com
Jason Klaus sworn in as new Perry County sheriff
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Perry County, Missouri officially has a new sheriff. The Perry County Commission appointed Detective Jason Klaus as the new Perry County sheriff in Thursday’s regular session meeting. Klaus was sworn in immediately following the commission’s unanimous decision. Former Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf...
KFVS12
Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County. Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center,...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department modifies retirement system
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for people looking to join their team, and the department is offering a little extra motivation to apply. Cape Girardeau City Council approved unappropriated general funds that were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
kbsi23.com
Public asked to avoid Van Buren, Poplar streets in West Frankfort after gas leak
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – The public is asked to avoid the intersection of Van Buren & Poplar Streets in West Frankfort after a gas leak was reported. About a dozen homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez says a utility...
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
KFVS12
Families impacted by meal waiver ending; southeast Mo. school dist. creates ‘Angel Fund’
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98,000 more meals than they did in 2018-2019. But this year, as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals. ”We had a lot reaching out to us....
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A military helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Cape Girardeau Airport. It happened around 4:15 p.m. There is no report of what caused the unscheduled stop; however, it is believed to be a stabilizer issue.
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
Comments / 0