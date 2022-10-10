Read full article on original website
State Farm Teams up with Bath Fire Department for Fire Safety Education
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The National Fire Prevention Association and State Farm are teaming up with the Bath Fire Department to support fire prevention and safety for young children. A state farm insurance agent in Bath will be delivering Sparky Educator kits to the Bath Fire Department for distribution to...
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
Schuyler County's Public Health Department Holding COVID Booster Clinics
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - Schuyler County's Public Health Department released two dates for those looking to get boosted for COVID. Appointments can be made for one of two clinics happening next week, either on October 20th or October 21st at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The clinic on the 20th will be from 3 to 5 PM and the clinic on the 21st will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Tractor-Trailer Collision on U.S. 220
NEW ALBANY, P.A. (WENY) -- In what could be described as a minor miracle, no one was hurt in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on State Route 220 in New Albany, just south of Monroeton, after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash caused both trucks’ engines to explode, causing...
Police: Man drowns after falling into Ithaca Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A man died after falling into the water at the base of Ithaca Falls Tuesday afternoon, police say. Ithaca P.D. identified the victim as 35-year-old Harish C. Nekkalapu from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Police said officers responded to a report of a person drowning at Ithaca Falls,...
Horseheads Post Office Stamps Out Cancer
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People have the chance to stamp out breast cancer at their local post office. The Horseheads Post Office is competing with other post offices and businesses, across the nation, for the title in stamp sales. “All the post offices participate... Breast cancer touches, not just women,...
New York Sheriffs from across state at WGI for Sheriffs’ Showdown 2
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Law enforcement from sheriff’s offices across New York faced off for a friendly race at the Glen starting Thursday morning. The Sheriffs’ Showdown raises funds to help send roughly 900 kids to the New York State Sheriff's institute summer camp for free. “It's...
Drug Prescription Take Back to Be Held in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A "Drug Prescription Take Back" event will be held in Steuben County later this month. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM on October 29th on Rumsey Street in Bath. The county sheriff's office is teaming with the county's committee on opioid prevention to collect expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications.
Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
Elmira Man Arrested on Burglary Charges From August
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested today on charges stemming from a burglary back in August. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office arrested 19 year old Coby Barnes of Elmira after an investigation of a burglary that took place on August 25th in Southport. Barnes is accused by...
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
Ithaca Man Indicted For Crimes Stemming From Home Invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was indicted for crimes stemming from a home invasion on South Plain Street in Ithaca earlier this month. Christian Little-Paz, 36, of Ithaca was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury for Burglary, Robbery, Grand Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The...
Steuben County Reports Phishing Scheme
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- In the never-ending world of fraud of scams, Steuben County is warning residents about an online phishing scheme. The County's Department of Social Services received a report from a person of potential online phishing who submitted an application through mybenefits.ny.gov. Along with notifying the state, DSS...
Upstate New Yorkers Rally to Raise Minimum Wage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A coalition of Upstate New Yorkers that includes small businesses, politicians and laborers is fighting to raise the state’s minimum wage. Tompkins County Workers' Center hosted a rally with blue-collar workers to discuss the type of future their trying to build. “I think everyone should...
Waverly football prepares to host Chenango Forks in top-five matchup
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - Waverly football is having a stellar season, sitting at 6-0 and ranked 5th in the state in Class C, but the Wolverines will face their toughest test yet on Friday when they host second-ranked and defending state champ Chenango Forks. The Wolverines fell to the Blue...
