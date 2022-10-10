ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US

From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
ISHPEMING, MI
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
LOUISIANA STATE
Coroner: Death of girl found in reservoir was accidental

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug....
TRUCKEE, CA
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. The announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
In crucial Nevada, economic woes threaten to shake Democrats' grip

LAS VEGAS - Karla Pike calls herself liberal and opposed the end of Roe v. Wade. But she blames Democrats for the rising costs now stretching her retirement budget, and she singled out one for criticism: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. "I hate to admit it because I didn't care for...
NEVADA STATE
Gov. Whitmer concerned over Michigan State president's resignation

Officials across Michigan reacted to the sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. on Thursday, with the state's governor expressing concern. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message posted to YouTube. He dedicated the message to the university community, explaining he has "lost...
MICHIGAN STATE
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO

