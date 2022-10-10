Read full article on original website
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return
The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning
Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
The Rock Addresses Who The Head Of The Table Is
Wrestling fans have been wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever step back inside a WWE ring to take on his cousin Roman Reigns to determine who really is the "Head of the Table." It would make sense in storyline, as Reigns has taken over his family and gotten them all to acknowledge him, even "The Brahma Bull.
Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
Big WWE Stipulation Match Set For The Miz And Dexter Lumis
The Miz appears to finally be facing his fear in the ring next Monday night on "WWE Raw," and it's all thanks to D-Generation X. On last night's episode of "Raw," Miz' wife, Maryse, threw an in-ring birthday celebration in the ring for her "Awesome" husband, complete with a birthday cake. Of course, in-ring celebrations with cake are the Chekhov's guns of professional wrestling, the party was inevitably crashed by Dexter Lumis, who was been stalking Miz and his family on WWE programming for weeks, and the segment naturally culminated with Maryse face-planting into the cake.
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
Matt Hardy Gives Update On How Jeff Hardy Is Doing
Matt Hardy just wants his younger brother, Jeff Hardy, to be in a better place. Matt joined Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" to talk about his own battle with addiction back in 2010 to 2011. One thing that was mentioned was the incident involving Jeff at TNA Wrestling's 2011 Victory Road event, when Jeff showed up to the main event match clearly in no condition to compete. The question opened Matt up to talk about his love for Jeff, who was arrested for a DUI and other charges in June.
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Gives Her Fans Sad News
"WWE NXT" superstar and second generation wrestler Arianna Grace has hit a roadblock. The "NXT" Breakout Tournament competitor took to Twitter to announce that she has to undergo surgery next week for an undisclosed injury. "I'm going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so...
Eddie Kingston Rolled His Eyes At Backstage Request AEW Made Of Him
Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston engaged in a backstage altercation which left Kingston quietly suspended for a couple of weeks. Due to the suspension, AEW CEO Tony Khan decided to not follow through with having Kingston versus Guevara take place at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, instead, they had their blowoff match less than a month later on the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage." Kingston had defeated Guevara via submission, however, he would not let go of the hold, resulting in the referee deciding to reverse the call. In an interview with "TV Insider," Kingston revealed a request AEW made of him.
Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts During Dark: Elevation Taping
The Bollywood Boyz have arrived in AEW. The former WWE tag team comprising of Gurv Sihra (FKA Sunil Singh) & Harv Sihra (FKA Samir Singh) made a surprise appearance at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, where AEW taped an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Canadian-born brothers went on to wrestle Austin & Colten Gunn in a tag team match. According to spoilers shared by Fightful, The Bollywood Boyz lost the bout to The Firm's Gunn Club.
