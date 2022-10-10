ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
WAFF

Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
Army Times

An end strength crisis is here for the Army

There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Axios

National Guard falls short of target goals as troops continue to exit

More National Guard soldiers are leaving each month than those coming in with an overall net loss in the last year, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Staffing challenges are at a 20-year-low and if left unchecked might result in readiness issues within the next year or two, Army National Guard chief of staff Maj. Gen. Rich Baldwin told the AP.
MilitaryTimes

Green Beret unit dedicates building to soldier killed in Niger ambush

The headquarters building for Group Support Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, was dedicated to Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson on Tuesday, five years to the day of the ambushed mission that took the lives of Johnson and three other U.S. soldiers in Niger. Johnson, Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt....
MinnPost

Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down

In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
Defense One

Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice

The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lt. Col. Michal Polidor: Air Force set for another 75 years of air domination

“PROCEED DIRECTLY TO KEATING. IT IS BEING OVERRUN.”. Those were the first words we heard over the radio on the morning of Oct. 3, 2009. In response, 1st Lt. Aaron “Finch” Dove and I, who were the lead aircraft in a formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles, positioned ourselves for immediate takeoff out of Bagram Airfield in Northern Afghanistan. Flying at near the speed of sound, we arrived overhead Combat Outpost Keating in less than nine minutes.
24/7 Wall St.

The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military

When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
