Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Army Pfc. Little Bear accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Ohio veterans to Majewski: Prove military service or suspend campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat in the ninth district around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
WAFF
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
3rd Infantry Division presents Silver Star to 107-year-old World War II veteran
The 3rd Infantry Division presented a Silver Star Medal to 107-year-old Staff Sgt. Harold A. Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, for his service in World War II from Nov. 1942 to June 1944.
Army Times
An end strength crisis is here for the Army
There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
Business Insider
I didn't get to travel much in the Air Force, but the benefits I got as a veteran helped fund trips all over the world
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I thought I'd travel the world...
Secretary of the Army warns officers to keep 'out of the culture wars' following the investigation of a Major who called out Tucker Carlson
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned military leaders about engaging in social media at a press conference on Monday.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Carney accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, a B-24 Liberator gunner, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
National Guard falls short of target goals as troops continue to exit
More National Guard soldiers are leaving each month than those coming in with an overall net loss in the last year, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Staffing challenges are at a 20-year-low and if left unchecked might result in readiness issues within the next year or two, Army National Guard chief of staff Maj. Gen. Rich Baldwin told the AP.
MilitaryTimes
Green Beret unit dedicates building to soldier killed in Niger ambush
The headquarters building for Group Support Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, was dedicated to Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson on Tuesday, five years to the day of the ambushed mission that took the lives of Johnson and three other U.S. soldiers in Niger. Johnson, Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt....
He found his activist voice in the Navy. Now this San Diego veteran is being courted by Washington
Shawn VanDiver went from an enlisted sailor battling his chain of command to a political activist fielding phone calls from the White House in under a decade
Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down
In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
Defense One
Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice
The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lt. Col. Michal Polidor: Air Force set for another 75 years of air domination
“PROCEED DIRECTLY TO KEATING. IT IS BEING OVERRUN.”. Those were the first words we heard over the radio on the morning of Oct. 3, 2009. In response, 1st Lt. Aaron “Finch” Dove and I, who were the lead aircraft in a formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles, positioned ourselves for immediate takeoff out of Bagram Airfield in Northern Afghanistan. Flying at near the speed of sound, we arrived overhead Combat Outpost Keating in less than nine minutes.
The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military
When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
