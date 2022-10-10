ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie’s first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night. “It was a huge,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’ve been on a skid lately, we’ve been in some tough games, had some tough go’s with it. This one was huge.” This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers open their regular seasons Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lightning at Rangers, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. This is a rematch of...
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 Week 6 NFL betting preview with For The Win's Christian D'Andrea

SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with For The Win NFL senior writer analyst Christian D'Andrea to preview Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
