ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Comments / 9

American Patriot
3d ago

Wait, I knew Joe was coming to town. was hunter going to meet up with dear old dad for some p-town strip club fun?

Reply
7
Shawn Krall
3d ago

SO HAPPY TO READ THIS ,RATHER THEN SOMEONES FAMILY MEMBER WHOM DIED BECAUSE THIS WAS AVAILABLE TO THEM . WHAT A FANTASTIC BUST !! The Trooper whom pulled this man over should feel BEYOND PROUD OF HIMSELF!!! ! this is why we should let our police officers do their job!! I am so Happy to hear this! One hell of a good bust !!

Reply
3
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9

The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.  Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast.  […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clatsop County, OR
Clatsop County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Cocaine#Traffic Violations#The Oregon State Police#The Astoria Area Command#Duii#Firearm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chronicle

Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction

COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy