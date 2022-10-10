ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fitness Coach#Pilot#The Mole#Flight Attendants
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Easy Bake Battle 2022 cast and guest judges

Easy Bake Battle The Home Cooking Competition premiered on Netflix last night (October 12, 2022). The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Mike and Aziza 'one of the best' 90 Day Fiance couples after nine years together

2022 marks nine years since romance between Mike and Aziza turned into marriage – making them one of the most successful couples on 90 Day Fiance. It has been nine years since the launch of 90 Day Fiance, one of TLC’s most successful series to date. With eight seasons and 17 spin-offs, fans have witnessed countless couples or new singles return to the show. One couple fans have continued to keep up with is the Eloshways, despite never updating TLC about their whereabouts.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Meet CEO and father Ryan Dawkins who got down on one knee to Clare Crawley

It looks like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley may finally have her happily ever after with new beau Ryan Dawkins, following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss. According to US Weekly, the pair met around a year ago and started out as friends before hitting it off on a more romantic connection. The new lovebirds are now engaged – hopefully, this engagement is better than her last.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Drag Race UK's Black Peppa opens up on adjusting to fan reaction online

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Black Peppa spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar and the star opened up about fan reaction online. Birmingham’s very own Black Peppa strutted her way down the Attitude Awards red carpet alongside fellow Drag Race...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
realitytitbit.com

Can The Mole be eliminated and how do you win the Netflix show?

After a long-awaited few years, The Mole has officially come back on screens, but this time on Netflix. As 12 contestants try to work together to add money to a prize pot, there is a ‘Mole’ who tries to sabotage their wins. Different theories about exactly who the...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Maya Jama confirmed as Love Island 2023 host replacing Laura Whitmore

Maya Jama has been confirmed as Love Island‘s new host for 2023 following the departure of Laura Whitmore. Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, the presenter is officially set to front the dating show. The presenter, who fronts make-up competition Glow Up on...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian remained classy after getting booed next to Saint West inside stadium

Fans at the Rams vs Cowboys football game booed Kim Kardashian when she appeared on the stadium’s Jumbotron despite her son Saint being present. It might be a while until Kim attends her next football game, after the reality star received a less than warm welcome from the crowd. The mom-of-four appeared on the Jumbotron as per celebrity tradition, but things turned awkward when echoes of booing noises filled the SoFi stadium.
NFL
realitytitbit.com

Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'

Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

The Jacob & Co watch worn on Bling Empire costs whopping $1M

Bling Empire season 3 sees a flashy watch on Kane Lim’s wrist. The Jacob and Co jewelry piece, which Kane revealed was a surprise from his father, is worth a whopping $1M. Let’s get a closer look at the watch. Kane also bought and gifted a ‘buddy’ watch...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Bachelor in Paradise star Salley Carson's ex-fiance is a neurosurgeon

Salley Carson is looking for her match on Bachelor in Paradise following her previous stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. She was almost married before joining the ABC dating series… Who was her fiance?. According to bartender Wells Adams, the reality TV personality went to talk...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy