2022 marks nine years since romance between Mike and Aziza turned into marriage – making them one of the most successful couples on 90 Day Fiance. It has been nine years since the launch of 90 Day Fiance, one of TLC’s most successful series to date. With eight seasons and 17 spin-offs, fans have witnessed countless couples or new singles return to the show. One couple fans have continued to keep up with is the Eloshways, despite never updating TLC about their whereabouts.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO