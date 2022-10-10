Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader, which includes Nebraska's Smith
WASHINGTON — The three Republicans vying for their party’s top spot on the House Ways and Means panel in the next Congress have raised nearly $4.1 million combined this cycle from K Street lobbyists and their companies’ affiliated PACs, a CQ Roll Call analysis found. With Republicans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken: Global perspective needed in U.S. Senate
DES MOINES — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said a Senate leader needs to have a global perspective and “steel jaws” to navigate international conflict and foreign policy. Franken, who was in the Navy for nearly 40 years before running for Senate and rose to the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early Senate votes could be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes for U.S. Senate scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022
Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Zeldin in a big hole against Hochul in New York
(The Center Square) – A new poll released Thursday still shows Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leading Republican challenger Lee Zeldin by 10 points with less than a month before the election. However, the pollster said the race “still bears watching.”. The Marist Poll of more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report gives North Carolina's Cooper good marks for fiscal policies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper ranks among the top governors nationwide for tax and small government policies, according to a Cato Institute study. The free-market think tank released its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America's Governors on Wednesday to grade governors based on their fiscal policies from a limited-government perspective.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Comments / 0