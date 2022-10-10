Who Sings on ‘Otro Atardecer’ With Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny included up-and-coming artists on Un Verano Sin Ti , even partnering with Tainy for “Callaíta.” Here’s what we know about the indie pop band featured in “Otro Atardecer” — The Marías.

‘Otro Atardecer’ is featured on Bad Bunny’s album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

María Zardoya of The Marias performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival | Rick Kern/WireImage via Getty Images

In 2022, Bad Bunny debuted his chart-topping album, Un Verano Sin Ti, complete with features from up-and-coming artists. Tony Dize appeared on “La Corriente,” while Bomba Estéreo is featured on “Ojitos Lindos.”

For “Otro Atardecer,” Bad Bunny highlighted the Los Angeles-based indie pop band, The Marías. In August, the band posted pictures on Twitter with Bad Bunny, captioning it “[the] newest member of The Marías.”

Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appeared onstage for a live version of Bad Bunny’s song, even joining the “Titi Me Preguntó” singer along the World’s Hottest stadium concerts. Of course, the California-based band has their own projects in the works, releasing CINEMA in 2021.

Bad Bunny featured The Marías on ‘Otro Atardecer’

The Marías is the band behind CINEMA , a 2021 release featuring “Just a Feeling,” “Calling You Back,” and “All I Really Want Is You.”

The group features Zardoya as the lead vocalist and Josh Conway on drums. Together, the artists cover pop songs like “…Baby One More Time” and release originals that teeter between psych, jazz, Latin, and lounge music. Their best-known song is Superclean, Vol. 1’s “I Don’t Know You.”

Months before their “Otro Atardecer” collaboration, this band debuted a Marías version of “Dakiti” — a Bad Bunny original released in 2020, featuring vocals from Jhay Cortez. After partnering with Bad Bunny and performing with him live, the artists shared their appreciation online.

“Being back in my home country, performing alongside one of my favs who represents so much for our island and, for our community, truly means the absolute world to me,” The Marías captioned one Instagram post .

The Marías appeared at several music festivals, also hosting solo concerts in 2022.

What is ‘Otro Atardecer’ by Bad Bunny about?

With the title translating to “Another Sunset,” this Un Verano Sin Ti track was written by Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio), Joshua Conway, and Zardoya. The indie pop song is about two people who are still in love — even if their relationship didn’t last long.

“There are still two bottles of wine left, left,” the Genius English translation reads. “In case we run into each other, each other / And we don’t need to find a sunset / There is so much of me you didn’t get to see.”

The song continues, with both artists lamenting about their romance. Even if they spent time apart, there’s still a shared love between them.

“Babe, you know I’m thinking ’bout you,” Zardoya sings in English during the bridge. “These days, ’cause I’ve been thinking ’bout you.”

Since its Spotify debut, “Otro Atardecer” has earned over 120 million plays. The YouTube 360° visualizer reached over 20 million views, making it a welcome addition to Bad Bunny’s 2022 originals.

