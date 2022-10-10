Read full article on original website
Warriors win Ramey Fall League Title
The Ramey Fall Basketball League seems to bring out the best in Kirkwood High senior standout Javaris Moye. The 6'4" guard led his team to the Fall League championship last season after a big performance in the playoffs. The young man they call "J-MO" was at it again last weekend as he led the Warriors to a 75-70 victory over the Nets in last Sunday's championship game of the Ramey Fall League high school division at Cardinal Ritter.
HBCU football game in St. Louis this weekend canceled
If you were planning on going to the St. Louis River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic, featuring the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff against Alabama A&M University … it ain’t happening. Well, it is happening, but you’re gonna have to get in your car and...
UMSL welcomes cohort of students from The Bahamas
A partnership between the University of Missouri–St. Louis and the Ministry of Education in The Bahamas has brought a cohort of 20 first-year students from the Caribbean country to St. Louis this semester. The students are part of the Public School Scholars Programme or received the National Tuition Assistance...
The Execution of Kevin Johnson
“If I could speak to the McEntee Family, his wife, his kids, I would tell them that I’m sorry. If I could erase that day, I would.”. Those were the opening words in the “Kevin Johnson Clemency” video posted on the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty’s (madpmo) website. Included in the 35-minute film is Johnson’s recollections about July 5, 2005-the day he, at the age of 19, murdered Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee.
Heart to heart
Like many African Americans, heart disease and high blood pressure impacted the families of two local Black women who are now working to reduce its frequency in minority communities. Devita Stallings, Ph.D., an associate professor of nursing at Saint Louis University’s Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing, recently received a...
Williams-Moore named director at ARCHS
Charlan Williams-Moore has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as directors of family support initiatives. Moore brings extensive program management experience through a career path with the Urban League, Midtown Community Services, and University City Children's Center. She has a master's degree in organizational management from Saint Louis University and a bachelor's degree in English from Clark-Atlanta University.
