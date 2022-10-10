The Ramey Fall Basketball League seems to bring out the best in Kirkwood High senior standout Javaris Moye. The 6'4" guard led his team to the Fall League championship last season after a big performance in the playoffs. The young man they call "J-MO" was at it again last weekend as he led the Warriors to a 75-70 victory over the Nets in last Sunday's championship game of the Ramey Fall League high school division at Cardinal Ritter.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO