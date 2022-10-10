Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
LVMH fashion sales rise 22% as China shows signs of rebound
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Sales in LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division rose 22 per cent in the third quarter to €9.69 billion, the company said on Tuesday, boosted by a return in tourist spending in Europe and early signs of improvement in China as growth slowed in the US.
Friday briefing: How to understand gilts, yields and the Bank of England’s action to aid the economy
In today’s newsletter: Today the UK central bank is due to end its rare, urgent bond-buying to help stabilise the economy – but why, and what does it mean for you?
India festival spending booms despite inflation worries, global slowdown
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian consumers are lapping up everything from cars, houses and television sets to travel and jewellery in the festive season that began last month, according to early data, giving a fillip to growth prospects despite economic gloom elsewhere in the world.
