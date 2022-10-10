ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

voguebusiness.com

LVMH fashion sales rise 22% as China shows signs of rebound

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Sales in LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division rose 22 per cent in the third quarter to €9.69 billion, the company said on Tuesday, boosted by a return in tourist spending in Europe and early signs of improvement in China as growth slowed in the US.
BUSINESS

