WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
wnky.com
Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
wnky.com
DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
wnky.com
Farm to School Month event kicks off at Need More Acres Farm
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – At Need More Acres Farm, Bowling Green Independent School District elementary school students are getting a look at where their food comes from. With October being “National Farm to School” month, events are going on all across the country to promote local farming and food education. To celebrate, BGISD is taking their elementary schoolers over to Scottsville to visit a farm where some of their food comes from. Over at Need More Acres, they provide watermelons and other foods to the district throughout the year.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
wnky.com
Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Dekota
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Dekota! She is very timid at first but once she warms up to you she will be a very loving companion. Be sure to adopt Dekota from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
wnky.com
New adaptive, accessible and inclusive playground brings smiles and laughter to Bristow Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Warren County Public Schools have taken a huge step to make sure everyone is included. Bristow Elementary is unveiling their brand new adaptive, accessible, and inclusive playground equipment. “I’m holding back tears. I’m excited. I’m overjoyed that now she’ll be able to play with her friends and be...
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
WBKO
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
wkdzradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – John Carpenter’s inspiration, reminding us of those close to home references in scary movies
Following our spooky and scary thrill path this month, we thought we would remind. viewers that scary movie master John Carpenter spent many of his early years in. Bowling Green. His Western Kentucky university upbringing inspired many. downtown Bowling Green and Warren County references in some of his most. famous...
wnky.com
Anthem Medicaid awards WKU healthcare students $100K scholarship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Hospital Association reports our Commonwealth is facing 13,000 nursing vacancies. To encourage students to fill the 22 percent of all nursing jobs that remain empty here in Kentucky, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky awarded $100,000 of endowment scholarships toward WKU health science majors and graduates.
