Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Controversial Roughing The Passer Call

Tom Brady has spoken out about the roughing the passer penalty that helped him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On his weekly Sirius XM radio show, Brady didn't defend the penalty called by veteran official Jerome Boger.

Brady said he has no control over penalties, then quipped that he throws tablets, not flags — a reference to his spiking a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline earlier this season.

With Tampa Bay leading Atlanta by six points with a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons appeared to get a critical stop when defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on a third down.

However, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. That gave the Bucs an automatic first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

The call has generated a firestorm of criticism and conspiracy theories about the NFL going out of its way to help Brady win games.