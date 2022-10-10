ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Controversial Roughing The Passer Call

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOJn3_0iTny6se00

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has spoken out about the roughing the passer penalty that helped him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On his weekly Sirius XM radio show, Brady didn't defend the penalty called by veteran official Jerome Boger.

Brady said he has no control over penalties, then quipped that he throws tablets, not flags — a reference to his spiking a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline earlier this season.

Tom Brady on his SiriusXM radio show tonight on the roughing the passer from Sunday: “Like I said, I don’t throw the flags, I just throw tablets.” -- Jimmy Traina

With Tampa Bay leading Atlanta by six points with a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons appeared to get a critical stop when defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on a third down.

However, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. That gave the Bucs an automatic first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

The call has generated a firestorm of criticism and conspiracy theories about the NFL going out of its way to help Brady win games.

Comments / 7

Daniel Cook
2d ago

This might not have been a roughing the passer, but there were 2 or 3 others that should have been. If anyone watched the game, you'd know this was a makeup call for the blatant pass interference call that was missed on the prior play. This whole game was called really poorly. Nothing new from that official

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerome Boger
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Roughing The Passer#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Sirius Xm#Microsoft Surface
Athlon Sports

Former Green Bay Packers Tight End Dies At 50

The NFL community received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon.  Tyrone Davis, a former NFL tight end for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has passed away. He was 50 years old.  The former NFL player reportedly died on Oct. 2 from an undisclosed illness. Funeral ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push

Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday.  Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman.  A new video of ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
338
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy