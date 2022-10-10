Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
Grant County woman ejected in rollover accident west of George
GEORGE, Wash. — A woman from Quincy lost control of her car while driving in a remote part of Grant County on Wednesday night and died at the scene from her injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. She was heading eastbound on...
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
BREAKING NEWS: Burglary in Adair Community Causes Lockdown in Moses Lake
Update: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m. Moses Lake Police and Grant Count County Sheriff's Office found the suspect inside the attic of the home and was captured by a K9. Suspect now being treated for his contact with the K9. Around 12:30 p.m., North Elementary and Larson Heights were...
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
WSP: One person killed in crash with contents that fell off semi trailer near Orondo
ORONDO - One person is dead after a crash in Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, a semi was traveling along Highway 97 when it lost its load. The item that fell off the back of the semi trailer was a large concrete barrier that was 12 feet in length. The pickup truck traveling behind the semi crashed into the concrete barrier killing one of the truck’s occupants. It’s unknown as to how many people were traveling in the pickup truck and which person died.
UPDATE-Moses Lake Standoff Locks Down 2 Schools, Subject With Knife
As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues. Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
UPDATE: One suspect in burglary in Larson Housing area in custody
UPDATE — Deputies say two suspects armed with knives broke into a residence Thursday morning in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake. A woman in the residence on Adair Street was awakened by the two suspects. The woman was ordered to go into the kitchen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
Burglary suspect in custody, lockdowns lifted at Larson Heights schools
GRANT CO., Wash. — Authorities have taken a man into custody who prompted school lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in the Larson Heights area Thursday morning. All orders have been lifted. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the man is one of two suspects in a home burglary on Adair Street. They say the victim was woken up by two people...
Apple Truck Spills Load at Major Benton Co Intersection
(Mattawa, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says a truck carrying a full load of apples takes a turn too fast and spills its load all over the intersection of Highways 240 and 24 near Mattawa, Benton County Tuesday morning. No one was hurt but authorities were at the scene for hours cleaning things up. Heavy traffic was expected in the area. State Patrol is asking you to avoid the scene for the next few hours while they cleaned things up.
Crews conducting hazardous tree assessments at Bolt Creek Fire; delays expected on US 2
SKYKOMISH — Drivers on US Highway 2 in the Bolt Creek Fire area can expect delays on Wednesday as crews conduct another round of hazardous tree assessments. The Washington State Department of Transportation says there will be intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions throughout Wednesday from milepost 46-49 as State Parks crews complete the assessment.
Second suspect arrested in connection to Aug. 12 murder in Wenatchee
WALLA WALLA — A second suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of an 18-year-old man in Wenatchee was arrested Tuesday evening in Walla Walla. Javier Valdez, 27, was arrested on North Ninth Avenue by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals.
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Teacher who intervened when man allegedly drew firearm in school parking lot honored by Moses Lake School District
MOSES LAKE - CB Tech's Dave Ruffin continues to draw praise for actions that led to the arrest of a gunman on school grounds two weeks ago. As Moses Lake's former police, Ruffin is no stranger to diffusing dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. This time, the only difference is that Ruffin did it in the capacity of a school teacher as the institution's criminal justice instructor. For his valor, Ruffin was presented with numerous accolades this week.
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
