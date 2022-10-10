ORONDO - One person is dead after a crash in Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, a semi was traveling along Highway 97 when it lost its load. The item that fell off the back of the semi trailer was a large concrete barrier that was 12 feet in length. The pickup truck traveling behind the semi crashed into the concrete barrier killing one of the truck’s occupants. It’s unknown as to how many people were traveling in the pickup truck and which person died.

ORONDO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO