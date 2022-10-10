ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Icu#Opioids#All Children S Hospital#Wfla
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy