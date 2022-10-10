Read full article on original website
Related
‘That’s not my dad’: Florida deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking.
St. Petersburg Man Who Sold Fentanyl To Undercovers Gets Five Years In Prison
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man was sentenced in a case of selling Fentanyl and firearms to undercover police, as a convicted felon. William Shumaker, Jr. 39, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for four counts of possession
DNA links convicted killer to another Sarasota woman’s death
Authorities say DNA found on a man's clothing linked him to the killing of a woman who died in March.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Possible Gunshots Near St. Petersburg College Campus Prompts Police Presence
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Possible gunshots heard in St. Petersburg prompted a police response to the St. Petersburg College Campus on Thursday. According to police, shortly before 10 a.m., a caller reported possible gunshots heard in the area of 5th Avenue North and 66th
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
wfla.com
Silver Alert: St. Pete woman suffering from memory loss found, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it located a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss. A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for the 86-year-old woman who was later found safe. Deputies said she was reunited with her family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinellas sheriff: 2nd man arrested, charged in killing of rival motorcycle gang member
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Deputies arrested a second motorcycle gang member in connection to the death of a rival member, accusing him of lying in the investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Dylan Pascale, 35, lied about what happened during the night Dominick Paternoster was...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Police Say Body Of Man Found In Dell Holmes Park Determined To Be Suicide
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The body found in Dell Holmes Park last week has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrone Wilson McKenzie, Jr. According to police, family members reported him missing on October 5th and he was last seen on September 27th. A gun was found
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeless, pregnant Tampa mom speaks out after traumatic shooting
A homeless, pregnant Tampa mom is speaking out after a traumatic shooting left her with a bullet in the head.
Suspect Identified In Deadly Tampa Nightclub Shooting, $9,500 Reward Offered For Second Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on October 9, 2022. Detectives are also working to identify a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Damaso
fox13news.com
Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport police are responding to allegations from the family of a 15-year-old girl who said an officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last month. Maniya Sheriffe said she was being bullied at Boca Ciega High School by several girls. She said a Gulfport...
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Judge denies request to delay molestation trial of former mosque volunteer
CLEARWATER, Fla — A Pinellas County judge denied a request to delay the trial of a former youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 1 and had already been delayed once before. His trial was originally set for Aug. 23.
Three St. Petersburg Men Get Life In Prison For Double Homicide, Murder For Hire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kermon Williams, a/k/a “The General”, 42, James Higgs, Jr., a/k/a “Hammer”, 40, and Jhaphre Higgs, a/k/a “Pre”, 35, all from St. Petersburg, were each sentenced to life in federal prison followed by 20 years’ imprisonment for a double homicide, murder
3 sentenced to life in prison for St. Pete assassination plot
Three St. Petersburg men will spend the rest of their days in federal prison after murdering two people in an assassination plot following a decision by a U.S. district judge.
Comments / 0