ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Attorney ‘devastated’ after Ga. Supreme Court denies appeal in slaying of toddler

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSjZt_0iTnwdEC00
Juan and Nancy Martinez

The Georgia Supreme Court denied a Gainesville attorney’s request to appeal a ruling that disqualified him from representing a couple charged in a 2021 murder, according to court documents.

Attorney Arturo Corso previously represented both Juan Martinez and Nancy Martinez, of Gainesville, who were charged with felony murder and child cruelty in the Oct. 10, 2021 of 2-year-old Valeria Jordan Garfias. The couple both pleaded not guilty.

The Martinez couple were accused of causing “traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries” to Valeria between noon and 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021, according to authorities.

Both defendants signed waivers last year stating they were OK with Corso representing both of them despite a possible conflict of interest.

Though there were concerns early on from the prosecution about Corso representing both defendants, Superior Court Judge Jason Deal allowed Corso to proceed as attorney for both of them.

But that changed after Corso filed pleas of mental incompetence to stand trial for both defendants, stating that their mental statuses were in decline since their arrests.

Deal wrote that the waivers were no longer adequate for curing any conflicts “as there is now a question as to whether the waivers were knowingly and intelligently made.”

The judge, however, allowed for Corso to send the issue for review to the Georgia Supreme Court.

The Georgia Supreme Court decided unanimously to deny the application for an appeal, according to a document filed Oct. 6 in the Hall County courthouse.

With the court denying the chance to appeal, Corso said this issue would not be addressed unless the case goes to trial, the defendants are convicted and it goes to an appeal on the conviction.

“If the two defendants are acquitted … then the case will never be reviewed,” Corso said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpTLW_0iTnwdEC00
Traffic moves along Spring Road past Bennett Circle in Gainesville Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Two residents of the neighborhood Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, face felony murder charges and a charge of first-degree child cruelty, according to authorities. - photo by Scott Rogers

A new attorney has been appointed to represent Nancy Martinez, but no attorney was listed for Juan Martinez as of Oct. 10.

Juan Martinez’s previous attorney was a public defender, Andy Maddox, who is now a Magistrate Court judge.

Corso said there are witnesses and phone records that put Nancy Martinez in her cab away from the scene. He also said Juan called 911 multiple times.

“Disappointed is a gross understatement,” Corso said. “I’m devastated. I have poured myself into this case.”

Corso said he would continue to help the new attorneys assigned to the couple’s case.

“There’s something about being able to speak to an accused innocent person in their native language,” Corso said. There’s something about culturally identifying with them. You look the same. You talk the same. You come from the same background. That is all the foundation for a real relationship and bond to develop between attorney and client.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt

A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville

A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Murder#Conflict Of Interest#Violent Crime#The Georgia Supreme Court#Superior Court
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations

A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WGAU

Suspect arrested in Hall Co cemetery thefts

The man accused of stealing statues from a Gainesville cemetery was arrested over the weekend, Hall County officials said. Officials say the man stole some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville. Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville was arrested after he...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
188
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy