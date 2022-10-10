TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, October 11

On TV tonight, the remaining bakers will be whipping up a series of sweet treats for Dessert Week in The Great British Bake Off, factual series Reported Missing returns for a new series, a final batch of singletons will be looking for love in First Dates Hotel and art documentary Sensationalists concludes with a look at the work of Tracey Emin and Antony Gormley. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

The Great British Bake Off , 8 pm, Channel 4

It's Dessert Week in The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions.)

Hard to believe, but we're nearly halfway through this year's contest already and the remaining bakers will be hoping to get a whiff of the 'sweet' smell of success as Dessert Week dawns in the tent! To kick off proceedings, they have to whip up a steamy concoction for the Signature challenge, before trying their hand at a delicious lemon meringue pie for the Technical. Then, in the Showstopper, they have to make a sponge cake, which sounds deceptively simple, but it needs to have a very special surprise inside! Who will get their 'just desserts' and find the 'proof is in the pudding' as they are crowned Star Baker?!

★★★★★ CC

Sensationalists: The Bad Girls and Boys of British Art, 9 pm, BBC Two and iPlayer (box set)

The Angel of the North is a much-loved treasure these days. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Angel of the North is now a much-loved sculpture, instilling a sense of pride throughout the region. But when it was erected in 1998, it caused an uproar. In this final episode looking back at the contemporary artists who ripped up the rule book in the 1990s, the artist who designed it, Antony Gormley, talks about the resistance he faced. The episode also recalls the controversy caused by Tracey Emin's My Bed and reveals the impact of building the Tate Modern, which finally gave contemporary art a place to call home.

★★★ JL

Reported Missing, 9 pm (times vary), BBC One

Reported Missing is new to BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

In Britain, someone is reported missing every two minutes, and in this new series of Reported Missing, we join South Yorkshire Police as they search for 18-year-old autistic teenager Matthew, who failed to return home from college. Matthew suffers from seizures when he's feeling stressed, and his mum Becky is understandably frantic. There's also a huge search underway from 29-year-old Luke, who has autism and severe learning difficulties and walked out of the residential care home where he lives. Using CCTV, phone data, interviews with family members and even a helicopter, can the teams find these vulnerable men in time?

★★★★ NH

First Dates Hotel, 10.15 pm, Channel 4

Who will find love in the last episode of First Dates Hotel? (Image credit: Channel 4)

All good things must come to an end and tonight is the last chance for the hopeful holiday singletons to find love under the Italian sun as the series packs its bags and heads home after another fun-filled season. The first solo traveller is maths student Tom, who is eager for the numbers to add up with his date Nathalie as they share life stories over dinner. Hair-salon owner Chris is looking for a match that is a cut above the rest, but will fellow hairdresser Kalil share his settling-down dreams? Finally, Elissa spends her days at other people's big days as a professional MC, but now she'd like to find someone to share her own special day. Will fun-loving Rob be the man for her?

★★★ JL

The Bear , Disney Plus

Jeremy Allan White takes ownership of his family sandwich shop in this US comedy-drama. (Image credit: Hulu)

Shameless US star Jeremy Allen White stars as young chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in this critically acclaimed comedy-drama. Carmy has made a success of himself in the world of fine dining, but after the tragic suicide of his brother, he returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. It’s a different world for Carmy, who must try to get the uncooperative staff on board, cope with family rifts and navigate the tricky challenges of small business, all the while facing his own grief.

A Walk in the Woods, 6.55 pm, Film4

Robert Redford as writer Bill Bryson. (Image credit: Broad Green Pictures & E1 Ent)

Robert Redford plays writer Bill Bryson in this 2015 adaptation of his best-selling travel memoir about a trek along the 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail. Nick Nolte (in a role which was at one time intended for Paul Newman) plays Bill's shambolic friend, Stephen, who becomes his unlikely travelling companion, with Emma Thompson as the writer's long-suffering wife, Catherine. It's a breezy buddy comedy with laughs and pathos, and some splendid scenery along the way for good measure.

★★★ JB

Women's International Football Friendly: England vs Czech Republic, 7.30 pm (k-o 8 pm), ITV

7.30 pm (k-o 8 pm), ITV Champions League: Chelsea vs AC Milan, 7 pm (k-o 8 pm), BT Sport 2

