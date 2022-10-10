As you probably know, there will be a run-off for the final seat on the Scottsdale City Council, as Solange Whitehead and Kathy Littlefield secured re-election after the first round but no candidate cleared enough votes to avoid a run-off for Linda Milhaven’s seat. We have already written about this race and the endorsements therein, but there was one development that we did not anticipate and gives us reason to give this race another look.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO