kjzz.org
Why business, political leaders want Arizona governor to reconsider election bill
Maricopa County transportation planners say a veto by Gov. Doug Ducey is hurting economic development. Proposition 400, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation projects is set to expire in 2025. The Legislature approved a plan for a special election next spring but Ducey vetoed the bill in July.
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
Phoenix New Times
Everything You Need to Know as Early Voting Opens in Maricopa County
Early voting opens this week, and the November 8 general election is looming with so much at stake. Voters will choose a new governor and other statewide officeholders, along with U.S. House members and one of the state's U.S. Senators. Voters in Maricopa County will pick a new top prosecutor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
kjzz.org
Why Phoenix leaders want to add private security to city parks
A movement is underway to expand private security officers to Phoenix city parks. “I really am concerned,” Councilwoman Debra Stark told KJZZ News after Wednesday's city council meeting. She, along with Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, Councilman Jim Waring and Councilman Sal DiCiccio, requested the City Council approve $400,000 to add...
kjzz.org
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics
In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Will the Scottsdale City Council Be Radicalized with a Pamela Carter Win?
As you probably know, there will be a run-off for the final seat on the Scottsdale City Council, as Solange Whitehead and Kathy Littlefield secured re-election after the first round but no candidate cleared enough votes to avoid a run-off for Linda Milhaven’s seat. We have already written about this race and the endorsements therein, but there was one development that we did not anticipate and gives us reason to give this race another look.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.
Glendale City Council votes to make panhandling illegal
Panhandling is being outlawed on Glendale. The Glendale city council passed the ordinance outlawing panhandling Tuesday.
azpm.org
Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules
A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Scottsdale Unveils STR Regulations – Will It Be Enough for the Irritated Citizenry?
Photo Credit: 12 NewsRegular readers of APG know that the fight over short-term rentals has been front and center for both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. For a while onerous and conflicted state law dictated that municipalities had essentially no local control over the issue until a massive localized public outcry became too loud to ignore. Now that municipalities have been offered some degree of control, both Scottsdale and PV aren’t wasting much time.
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
One Arizona City Makes Panhandling A Crime
“The goal of the city of Glendale isn’t to generate revenue off these people."
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
