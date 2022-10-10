ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16

With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
Traffic snarled at I-10 West at Elysian Fields Avenue, traffic officials says

Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was snarled Thursday morning at Elysian Fields Avenue due to police activity in the area, state traffic officials said. The lanes were briefly closed but had begun reopening by 8:05 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic delayed remained in the areas as of 8:15 a.m.
Ian McNulty: Finding dim sum by the airport exit at Yummy House in Kenner

Dim sum will always get my attention. The prospect of a meal progressing through many different types of dumplings and small bamboo trays, each revealing another shareable clutch of traditional Chinese flavors, is something I will always seek out. And so, whenever I’m waiting at a certain traffic signal in...
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam

With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
