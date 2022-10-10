Read full article on original website
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
Million-dollar views of the lake, the river and your own pool: See these 5 luxury homes
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
The humidity's back, but not for long: See when cooler temps will return to New Orleans area
After weeks of crisp, breezy air, New Orleans area residents woke up Wednesday to the muggy humidity the region is known for. But the humid temperatures won’t stick around for long, National Weather Service forecasters said. Forecasters predict that a cold front will bring in cold and dry fall...
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
Traffic snarled at I-10 West at Elysian Fields Avenue, traffic officials says
Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was snarled Thursday morning at Elysian Fields Avenue due to police activity in the area, state traffic officials said. The lanes were briefly closed but had begun reopening by 8:05 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic delayed remained in the areas as of 8:15 a.m.
Ian McNulty: Finding dim sum by the airport exit at Yummy House in Kenner
Dim sum will always get my attention. The prospect of a meal progressing through many different types of dumplings and small bamboo trays, each revealing another shareable clutch of traditional Chinese flavors, is something I will always seek out. And so, whenever I’m waiting at a certain traffic signal in...
Police responding to homicide in West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. Officers responded to reports at around 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, where they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was...
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
For $2.25M, a Chestnut Street home offers 6 en suites, pool and parking in New Orleans' Garden District
Chestnut Street in the Garden District is a desirable enclave of history, architecture and landscaping in a family-friendly locale. Perched along the tree-lined sidewalks is a handsome 1892 Victorian home, steps away from some of the city's most storied dining, historic spots and the chic shopping of Magazine Street. Stately...
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Regis Prograis, New Orleans' 'Rougarou' fighter, will get his shot at a world title
Regis Prograis had hoped to fight for the vacant WBC super welterweight championship in his native New Orleans. That didn’t work out. But the way Prograis sees it, he’s been getting the next best thing — starting his training for his upcoming bout against Jose Zepeda with two weeks of workouts at the New Orleans Boxing Club.
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
What's the biggest challenge facing Jefferson Parish? Here's what Cynthia Lee Sheng thinks
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she worries about the effect the federal government's flood insurance overhaul will have on her coastal parish — calling it the "biggest challenge" on the horizon during a discussion Thursday hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Known as "Risk Rating 2.0,"...
2022 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival brings music, smoked meat together in New Orleans
Like red beans and rice, barbecue and the blues belong together. Unlike red beans and rice, neither barbecue nor the blues are typically associated with New Orleans. The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival has gone a long way toward changing that perception. With the 15th edition of the free...
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
Board of nonprofit started by Cantrell sues director, seeks to bar him from bank accounts
Board members of Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, have filed suit against executive director Shaun Randolph, arguing that he is attempting to wrest control of the organization amid a dispute over who is really in charge. Kathleen Kennedy, Eric Griggs and Silas Lee, who...
