Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in Hwy 46 crash involving two semi-trailers
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men killed in a Highway 46 crash on Oct. 5 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver, Damian Eden Orpineda Villanueva, 23, of Wasco and Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, of Wasco were both killed on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road when their Toyota was involved in a crash with two semi-trailer trucks, according to CHP.
Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
Bakersfield Now
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
Man dies in early morning car accident in Wasco
According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man has died in a traffic accident in Wasco.
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
Bakersfield Now
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Comments / 0