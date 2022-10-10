ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET 17

2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in Hwy 46 crash involving two semi-trailers

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men killed in a Highway 46 crash on Oct. 5 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver, Damian Eden Orpineda Villanueva, 23, of Wasco and Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, of Wasco were both killed on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road when their Toyota was involved in a crash with two semi-trailer trucks, according to CHP.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News
KGET

Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO

UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy