Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Chili Cook-Off, Sounds at Six takes over downtown Friday

The Military Affairs Committee Chili Cook-off and the Sounds at Six are combining to create a family-friendly event this Friday in downtown Hopkinsville. Twenty-four chili teams have registered to compete and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Coordinator Toby Hudson and Superintendent Tab Brockman say while the cooking starts in the morning, the public will be able to sample the chili for $3 starting around 4:30 p.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Farm to School Month event kicks off at Need More Acres Farm

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – At Need More Acres Farm, Bowling Green Independent School District elementary school students are getting a look at where their food comes from. With October being “National Farm to School” month, events are going on all across the country to promote local farming and food education. To celebrate, BGISD is taking their elementary schoolers over to Scottsville to visit a farm where some of their food comes from. Over at Need More Acres, they provide watermelons and other foods to the district throughout the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Dekota

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Dekota! She is very timid at first but once she warms up to you she will be a very loving companion. Be sure to adopt Dekota from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
MORGANTOWN, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
CAVE CITY, KY

