WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
wnky.com
DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – John Carpenter’s inspiration, reminding us of those close to home references in scary movies
Following our spooky and scary thrill path this month, we thought we would remind. viewers that scary movie master John Carpenter spent many of his early years in. Bowling Green. His Western Kentucky university upbringing inspired many. downtown Bowling Green and Warren County references in some of his most. famous...
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
wnky.com
Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
whopam.com
Chili Cook-Off, Sounds at Six takes over downtown Friday
The Military Affairs Committee Chili Cook-off and the Sounds at Six are combining to create a family-friendly event this Friday in downtown Hopkinsville. Twenty-four chili teams have registered to compete and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Coordinator Toby Hudson and Superintendent Tab Brockman say while the cooking starts in the morning, the public will be able to sample the chili for $3 starting around 4:30 p.m.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
wnky.com
Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
WBKO
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
wnky.com
New adaptive, accessible and inclusive playground brings smiles and laughter to Bristow Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Warren County Public Schools have taken a huge step to make sure everyone is included. Bristow Elementary is unveiling their brand new adaptive, accessible, and inclusive playground equipment. “I’m holding back tears. I’m excited. I’m overjoyed that now she’ll be able to play with her friends and be...
wnky.com
Farm to School Month event kicks off at Need More Acres Farm
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – At Need More Acres Farm, Bowling Green Independent School District elementary school students are getting a look at where their food comes from. With October being “National Farm to School” month, events are going on all across the country to promote local farming and food education. To celebrate, BGISD is taking their elementary schoolers over to Scottsville to visit a farm where some of their food comes from. Over at Need More Acres, they provide watermelons and other foods to the district throughout the year.
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Dekota
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Dekota! She is very timid at first but once she warms up to you she will be a very loving companion. Be sure to adopt Dekota from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
