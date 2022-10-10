Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Did Dave Gettleman actually draft well?
The tenure of Dave Gettleman as New York Giants’ general manager was not successful by most measures. The team was bad and seemed bereft of talent when he arrived in 2018, and it seemed to still be that way when he left at the end of last season. He had numerous disastrous free agent signings that did not improve the Giants on the field. The contracts he negotiated also put the Giants into an untenable salary cap situation that has left current General Manager Joe Schoen hamstrung in his efforts to upgrade the talent level of the 2022 Giants roster. These decisions are continually reviewed in the comments section of Big Blue View and need not be discussed further (even though they undoubtedly will be).
Big Blue View
Is it time for the Giants to start thinking the p-word?
The New York Giants are supposedly in rebuild mode, a team thought to be largely bereft of talent and with many injuries to key players. Yes, they beat Tennessee, but the Titans aren’t the team they were last year. Sure, they beat Carolina, but the Panthers may be the worst team in the NFL. Okay, they beat Chicago, but the Bears are a bad team too. Yeah, they beat Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers is getting old and he doesn’t have Davante Adams anymore.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Ravens: When Baltimore has the ball
The 4-1 New York Giants return from London to host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens this week. The Ravens are led by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with 1,076 yards on 95 completions (7.2 per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The 25-year-old...
Big Blue View
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones getting healthier, not focused on contract
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday that his left ankle, injured Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, is “definitely better than last week.”. The ankle did not prevent Jones from having his most productive game of the season Sunday as the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Ravens 2022, Week 6: Everything you need to know
Can the 4-1 New York Giants add to their surprising start to the 2022 NFL season by upsetting the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are +190 moneyline underdogs. The game features Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson against former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale....
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/12: Brian Daboll, D.J. Moore, Odell Beckham, more headlines
Brian Daboll appears to be the right coach at the right time for the Giants. Should Giants be interested in Carolina Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore?. Here is at least one resounding ‘Yes’ vote. Did Dave Gettleman actually draft well?. Maybe the disgraced former GM did some things...
Big Blue View
DJ Moore Stats
Very interesting stats via StatMuse on catch percentage wide receivers. DJ moore ahs never been in the top 25 in any year including 2022. In 2020 Curtis Samuel (Panthers) was 3rd with 77-97 @ 79.4% . In 2021 Toney was 21st on this list 39-57 @ 68.4% , Shepard was 25th 36-53 @ 67.9% .DJ has never among the top 25 in any year including YTD 2022. I would belive he gets the #1 CB from the opposing team in 2021 and 2022 . So in 2020,on the same team, Samuel caught 77-97 for 80% , yds 851 /yr 11.1/ yg 56.7 .Moore caught 66-118 for 56% , yds 1193 / yr 18.1 / yg 79.5 . Samuel had 3 TDs and Moore 4TDs .He can get deep and run after the catch . I think some of his low reception % is due to the long ball attempts. Moore gets his yardage between the 20’s and has never been a red zone threat. Moore has a 314 career receptions , 217 (69%) were for 1st downs .
Big Blue View
Buy, Sell, or Hold at the trade deadline ?
We have three games left before Nov. 1st ; Ravens, Jags, and Seahawks. I'm projecting 6 - 2 ( 5-3 worst case for purpose of this post ) We're a missed field goal away from being 3-2 with the Ravens up next - but we're not 3-2 we're 4-1 and a national Cinderella story. Next year's a long ways away - let's hope we have our core players back and all 3 coaches but in this league you know somebody's going to poach somebody.
Big Blue View
New York Giants place DT D.J. Davidson on IR
Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick (147th overall), has been placedon injured reserve by the New York Giants. The Giants made that announcement Tuesday afternoon. Davidson was injured on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He has a season-ending knee injury. In five games, Davidson played 43 defensive...
Big Blue View
Should Giants be interested in Carolina Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore?
If the Carolina Panthers are in tear-down mode after firing head coach Matt Rhule this week, as some believe they are, should the wide-receiver needy New York Giants join the bidding for talented wide receiver D.J. Moore?. The vote here is an absolute yes. If I could press an ‘America’s...
Big Blue View
Tuesday tidbits: Brian Daboll, Sunday leftovers, Wink vs. Lamar
Brian Daboll knows losses, and losing streaks, are coming. He knows that sooner or later some of his decisions will backfire, and that the media and fan base will roast him when they do. He knows his tenure as the New York Giants’ head coach, all sunshine and rainbows thus...
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney again headlines list of Giants not practicing
It looks like the New York Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay again this week. Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He...
Big Blue View
Panthers WRs, not just DJ Moore
Came across and interesting article about how Terrace Marshall Jr. has been struggling to make a name for himself on the Panthers. This is the kind of guy I wish we drafted in instead of Toney/Golladay. As everyone looks to the Panthers as a fire sale opportunity, just know the Marshall was already on the chopping blocking before Rhule was fired. This may make him a cheap and easy acquisition. The type of guy who can be a red zone threat the way KG was supposed to be.
Big Blue View
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale professes nothing but love for Baltimore Ravens organization
Wink Martindale was part of the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff for 10 seasons, running the team’s defense for the last four before moving on to become New York Giants defensive coordinator. With the Giants and Ravens playing Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Martindale understands there is a lot of...
Big Blue View
Giants-Ravens storylines: 6 things to watch as Giants host Baltimore
The surprising New York Giants try to run their record to 5-1 on Sunday when they host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/CBS). Let’s check out some of the storylines this week. Underdogs again!. The Giants are 4-1. They have made believers out of folks...
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 6
Vote this week on New York Giants fan confidence and on whether expectations should be rising with the Giants at 4-1. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Big Blue View
Giants-Ravens: 5 good questions with Baltimore Beatdown
With the New York Giants facing the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, we turn to SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown for our ‘5 questions.’ Kyle Barber was kind enough to drop some knowledge on us this week. Let’s get to it!. Ed: Wink Martindale will be on the...
Big Blue View
Why the Giants’ defense was successful in the second-half vs. Green Bay
The New York Giants held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to zero offensive points in their second-half 27-22 win on Sunday. An impactful Dexter Lawrence third-and-8 sack removed Green Bay from field goal range on the Packers’ first second-half possession after the Packers recorded four first downs in five plays.
Big Blue View
NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Can the Giants keep rolling?
Can the New York Giants do it again? Can they pull off another upset of a playoff-caliber team and improve to a shocking 5-1? Let’s see how your Big Blue View contributors feel about that and the rest of the games in our Week 6 NFL picks. Here is...
Big Blue View
Giants-Ravens Thursday injury update: Leonard Williams trending toward a return
Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited in practice for a second straight day on Thursday, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said he had no concern over Barkley’s ability to handle a full workload on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Significant for the Giants, defensive lineman Leonard Williams looked...
