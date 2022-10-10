The tenure of Dave Gettleman as New York Giants’ general manager was not successful by most measures. The team was bad and seemed bereft of talent when he arrived in 2018, and it seemed to still be that way when he left at the end of last season. He had numerous disastrous free agent signings that did not improve the Giants on the field. The contracts he negotiated also put the Giants into an untenable salary cap situation that has left current General Manager Joe Schoen hamstrung in his efforts to upgrade the talent level of the 2022 Giants roster. These decisions are continually reviewed in the comments section of Big Blue View and need not be discussed further (even though they undoubtedly will be).

