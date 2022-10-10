Read full article on original website
Related
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!
In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
WDW News Today
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)
They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Glow in the Dark Loungefly Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to Disney Springs, this ghoulishly delightful bag appeared at World Of Disney. Having a glow in the dark design, this bag is sure to make Haunted Mansion fans grin. Haunted Mansion Glow...
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Increases Cost Of Disney Genie+ And Lightning Lane Services
As Disney moves toward its 100th anniversary celebration next year with Disneyland “at the heart” of the festivities, the company Tuesday raised prices of tickets to the Anaheim parks in nearly every category, as well as the add-on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services at both of its U.S. resorts. The ticket increases kick in today.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)
Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26
We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Introduces Date-Based Variable Pricing for Genie+ Service
Like Disneyland, Walt Disney World has now introduced date-based variable pricing for the Disney Genie+ service. The lowest prices still begin at $15 but will vary up to $22 per person, per day depending on the day. Genie+ can only be purchased on the day of your visit, and Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app for the current pricing.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Fab 50 Ornament Set Includes Tinker Bell, Stitch, Orange Bird, and More
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After the debut of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection in 2021, ornament sets inspired by the golden statues were available during the holidays. A new set has debuted this year featuring five different statues. Disney Fab...
Comments / 0