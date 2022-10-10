Read full article on original website
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
Ohio State Board of Education delays decision on resolution about President Joe Biden’s transgender student protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State Board of Education delayed voting on a resolution Tuesday that would urge local school districts to defy proposed new Title IX protections for LGBTQ students, which could put their federal funds for special education, free and reduced lunch and other programs in jeopardy. Instead...
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Ohio BOE votes to send measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS — Thursday morning, Ohio’s Board of Education said it needs more time to talk about a controversial resolution involving Title IX. Wednesday, it spent more than eight hours discussing a resolution that would challenge changes to Title IX protections. The board voted 12-7 to send the measure...
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist
By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education; Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal Cincinnati judge’s order pausing state’s six-week abortion ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has taken a formal step to appeal a Cincinnati judge’s recent order pausing the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In a news release on Wednesday, a Yost spokesperson...
Democratic candidate’s gubernatorial campaign has missed the most important issue: Gun control
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democratic challenger to Gov. Mike DeWine, has raised abortion issues but has missed a more important issue: Gun control. The current governor signed into law the right to open carry, without any permit or training. This gives everyone the right to open carry, and immediately caused more guns on the street.
Ohio Legislators Want to Make Sure People with Disabilities Aren’t Paid Less than Minimum Wage
Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with disabilities less than the...
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
Majority of Ohioans would support enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, new poll says
COLUMBUS, Ohio – New polling shows that 59.1% of Ohio registered voters would support a constitutional amendment to make abortion a fundamental right in the state. When broken down by gender, a constitutional amendment would have the support 63.4% of women and 54.7% of men, according to the Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Pulse Poll released Monday.
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
Rumpke wins EPA fight over Bond Road landfill
The permit says Rumpke anticipates hauling about 400 tons to the site daily, a pace that would keep the landfill in use for 48 years.
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
