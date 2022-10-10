Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Scout
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
wnky.com
DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
wnky.com
New adaptive, accessible and inclusive playground brings smiles and laughter to Bristow Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Warren County Public Schools have taken a huge step to make sure everyone is included. Bristow Elementary is unveiling their brand new adaptive, accessible, and inclusive playground equipment. “I’m holding back tears. I’m excited. I’m overjoyed that now she’ll be able to play with her friends and be...
wnky.com
Memorial honors memory of Little League coach Rick Kelley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Around 100 people held a memorial today for Rick Kelley, who served as a Little League coach in the community for over four decades. Kelley was a coach for Bowling Green East Little League, a team that reached the Little League World Series three times in the last eight years.
wnky.com
Anthem Medicaid awards WKU healthcare students $100K scholarship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Hospital Association reports our Commonwealth is facing 13,000 nursing vacancies. To encourage students to fill the 22 percent of all nursing jobs that remain empty here in Kentucky, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky awarded $100,000 of endowment scholarships toward WKU health science majors and graduates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – John Carpenter’s inspiration, reminding us of those close to home references in scary movies
Following our spooky and scary thrill path this month, we thought we would remind. viewers that scary movie master John Carpenter spent many of his early years in. Bowling Green. His Western Kentucky university upbringing inspired many. downtown Bowling Green and Warren County references in some of his most. famous...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
wcluradio.com
Noah Thomas Ford
Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
WBKO
8 Barren Co. schools recognized for dedication to student, staff, and family health
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Eight schools across the Barren County School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the...
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wnky.com
Farm to School Month event kicks off at Need More Acres Farm
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – At Need More Acres Farm, Bowling Green Independent School District elementary school students are getting a look at where their food comes from. With October being “National Farm to School” month, events are going on all across the country to promote local farming and food education. To celebrate, BGISD is taking their elementary schoolers over to Scottsville to visit a farm where some of their food comes from. Over at Need More Acres, they provide watermelons and other foods to the district throughout the year.
Comments / 0