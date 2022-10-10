ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Scout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Memorial honors memory of Little League coach Rick Kelley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Around 100 people held a memorial today for Rick Kelley, who served as a Little League coach in the community for over four decades. Kelley was a coach for Bowling Green East Little League, a team that reached the Little League World Series three times in the last eight years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Anthem Medicaid awards WKU healthcare students $100K scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Hospital Association reports our Commonwealth is facing 13,000 nursing vacancies. To encourage students to fill the 22 percent of all nursing jobs that remain empty here in Kentucky, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky awarded $100,000 of endowment scholarships toward WKU health science majors and graduates.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Noah Thomas Ford

Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

8 Barren Co. schools recognized for dedication to student, staff, and family health

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Eight schools across the Barren County School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
wnky.com

Farm to School Month event kicks off at Need More Acres Farm

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – At Need More Acres Farm, Bowling Green Independent School District elementary school students are getting a look at where their food comes from. With October being “National Farm to School” month, events are going on all across the country to promote local farming and food education. To celebrate, BGISD is taking their elementary schoolers over to Scottsville to visit a farm where some of their food comes from. Over at Need More Acres, they provide watermelons and other foods to the district throughout the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

