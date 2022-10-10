BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”

