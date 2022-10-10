ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

DSSKY buddies want to ‘soft’ serve you Scoops of Joy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Our buddies over at Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky are now stepping into the ice cream business, and they want to serve you ‘Scoops of Joy’. Thanks to a grant from Global Down Syndrome Network, the buddies will set up shop at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
City
Morgantown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Noah Thomas Ford

Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Birthday Letters#102nd#Nazi
wnky.com

Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Memorial honors memory of Little League coach Rick Kelley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Around 100 people held a memorial today for Rick Kelley, who served as a Little League coach in the community for over four decades. Kelley was a coach for Bowling Green East Little League, a team that reached the Little League World Series three times in the last eight years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Whitey

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Whitey! He’s an adorable pup looking for a family to love him as much as he’ll love them. Make sure to adopt Whitey from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
MORGANTOWN, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck

Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Cave City police seeking information regarding vandalized playground

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police Department is looking for answers after someone burned and vandalized a playground. Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park. Upon arrival, officials discovered smoke and found a play set and mulch on fire.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Targeted Business Awards celebrates south central Kentucky businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Several businesses in south central Kentucky received awards from The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce last night. The event, which took place at SkyPAC, honors businesses every October to celebrate their accomplishments and impact in the community. Envision AESC received the highest honor of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
CAVE CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy