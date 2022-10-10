ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Could Chris Jacobs' political future include an Erie County executive run?

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week some voters have received robocalls asking for opinions on the job performance of current Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and who they would prefer in a county executive's race next year between him and current Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs. GOP analyst Jeff Williams said...
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
SUNY economics professor talks potential impacts of rising inflation

Fred Floss, professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says people have to be careful about looking at the seasonally adjusted data over the past year or two because the normal trends aren't holding. He says the actual inflation numbers are a little bit less than what the...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
City of Niagara Falls Forces Blockfusion Bitcoin Miner to Shut Down Operations

Bitcoin miner Blockfusion has been ordered to shut down its operations due to violations of the local area’s zoning code. Crypto mining firm Bit Digital hosts 17% of its machines at Blockfusion mining facility in Niagara Falls. On Tuesday, Bit Digital said it received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls in New York about issues revolving around mining activities in the facility.
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium

Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?

When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
