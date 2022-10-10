Read full article on original website
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
New area code approved in 716 region, says state Public Service Commission
A new area code is coming to the 716. The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a second area code for the region after a forecast showed a shortage of telephone numbers. “Because of positive economic growth in Western New York, there is a clear need for more...
Could Chris Jacobs' political future include an Erie County executive run?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week some voters have received robocalls asking for opinions on the job performance of current Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and who they would prefer in a county executive's race next year between him and current Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs. GOP analyst Jeff Williams said...
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
SUNY economics professor talks potential impacts of rising inflation
Fred Floss, professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says people have to be careful about looking at the seasonally adjusted data over the past year or two because the normal trends aren't holding. He says the actual inflation numbers are a little bit less than what the...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
City lawmakers frustrated over the timing of DPW snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Common Council are not happy about last year's snow removal in the city and they want a new plan to review. It likely won't happen until November 1, according to the acting director of the city's department of public works. Francisco Guzman...
Arbitration ruling means back pay for city cops
Buffalo police got a pay raise without a new contract thanks to a state arbitration panel ruling. But it came as a surprise to some city lawmakers.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
City of Niagara Falls Forces Blockfusion Bitcoin Miner to Shut Down Operations
Bitcoin miner Blockfusion has been ordered to shut down its operations due to violations of the local area’s zoning code. Crypto mining firm Bit Digital hosts 17% of its machines at Blockfusion mining facility in Niagara Falls. On Tuesday, Bit Digital said it received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls in New York about issues revolving around mining activities in the facility.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Recycling electronics set to become easier and cheaper in 2023
SunnKing is hosting a free e-waste dropoff and recycling event for Rochester area residents at MCC.
Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium
Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?
When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
I-TEAM: Erie County Sheriff's Office fails to decertify deputies fired, convicted of crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of police and peace officers in New York State lose their license each year for misconduct or incompetency. It's a process known as decertification. You can find names on the state's list of decertified officers from just about every police agency in Western New...
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Williamsville
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.
