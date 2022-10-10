A man suffered burns to the face and back as well as smoke inhalation during a house fire Wednesday night in Allentown, an official reports. Fire department Capt. John Christopher said the call came in just before 10 p.m. and the fire was contained to a second-floor bedroom in the two-story, single-family home in the 1800 block of Washington Street.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO