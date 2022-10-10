Read full article on original website
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
WFMZ-TV Online
Jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 33 ties up traffic
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County tied up traffic for hours Thursday. A tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 33 heading north, at the Lehigh River Bridge. That's near the Freemansburg Avenue exit in Lower Saucon Township. Both lanes of Route 33 were closed while crews worked...
wrnjradio.com
FedEx driver injured after own truck runs over foot in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A FedEx driver was injured after their foot was ran over by their own truck in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. on Free Union Road in White Township, Marchan said.
Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes Route 33 North near Interstate 78, immediate road repairs needed
A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon closed Route 33 North in Northampton County. The crash was reported a little after 2:30 p.m., and appeared to involve the truck and another vehicle. While both lanes of traffic were blocked, vehicles were getting by on the right-hand shoulder near Interstate...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after car hits utility pole in Warren County
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 9:46 p.m. in the area of 2958 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, Curry said. A preliminary...
Route 248 bridge in Lehigh Township close to reopening
Repairs initially expected to last a month on a structurally deficient Route 248 bridge in Northampton County have instead taken months because of supply chain issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week. But the end is in sight for the Lehigh Township project, if deliveries and the weather...
Times News
Rt. 309 reopens after fatal crash
Route 309 has reopened after a fatal crash in Lynn Township. Traffic is backed up in Slatington because of the crash. We’ll post more details as they become available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
Street Racing Driver Nabbed In Head-On Lehigh Valley Crash Faces Felony Charges: Police
A street racing driver that police say caused a fiery head-on crash in the Lehigh Valley area is facing felony charges. Nyjah A. Golphin, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, racing on highways, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Man suffers burns to face and back during house fire, official says
A man suffered burns to the face and back as well as smoke inhalation during a house fire Wednesday night in Allentown, an official reports. Fire department Capt. John Christopher said the call came in just before 10 p.m. and the fire was contained to a second-floor bedroom in the two-story, single-family home in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
wrnjradio.com
2 trapped in vehicle after striking tree on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two people were trapped in a vehicle after striking a tree on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 9:56 a.m. on I-78 westbound at milepost 38 in Warren...
Robber in clown mask robs Monroe County store with sword
EFFORT, Pa. — A robber in a clown mask wielding a "samurai sword" robbed a store in Monroe County early Thursday, according to state police. Troopers say the armed robber got in through the rear of the Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested after walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was arrested and facing several charges after allegedly walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles, police said. On September 25, at around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Route 31 south. in Washington Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
