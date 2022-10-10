ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 33 ties up traffic

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County tied up traffic for hours Thursday. A tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 33 heading north, at the Lehigh River Bridge. That's near the Freemansburg Avenue exit in Lower Saucon Township. Both lanes of Route 33 were closed while crews worked...
wrnjradio.com

Driver injured after car hits utility pole in Warren County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 9:46 p.m. in the area of 2958 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, Curry said. A preliminary...
Times News

Rt. 309 reopens after fatal crash

Route 309 has reopened after a fatal crash in Lynn Township. Traffic is backed up in Slatington because of the crash. We’ll post more details as they become available.
WFMZ-TV Online

Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
sauconsource.com

Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
