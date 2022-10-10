ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
CBS Miami

Miami Heat have been close to the promise land, still focused on getting an NBA championship

AP - Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season, but the team's objective for the season is also the same.Don't be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn't the same team.The Heat won 53 games last season, getting the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making Game 7 of the conference finals. And even though almost all the principals from that team — Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry among them — are back, Miami's mandate over the summer was to find ways to get...
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
