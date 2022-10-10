Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”
Over the years, Harden's sneakers have been a topic of debate. This one though, garnered mixed responses.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Could this be Goran Dragic's final NBA season?
The Chicago Bulls point guard is rumored to be considering retirement at the end of this season
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Silas returns to Rockets after bout with COVID-19
Houston's head coach is back with the team after missing more than a week.
Six national analysts size up the Miami Heat. And NBA, Heat media changes
Six network analysts sized up the Heat after last season’s 53-29 season and appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals:
CBS Sports
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Miami Heat have been close to the promise land, still focused on getting an NBA championship
AP - Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season, but the team's objective for the season is also the same.Don't be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn't the same team.The Heat won 53 games last season, getting the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making Game 7 of the conference finals. And even though almost all the principals from that team — Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry among them — are back, Miami's mandate over the summer was to find ways to get...
RELATED PEOPLE
Spurs Wing Duo Leads to Preseason Win Over Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs received strong contributions from Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson in their preseason win over the Utah Jazz.
NBA
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
Peterka and Anderson lead the Sabres to an opening night win.
Cozens led the Sabres in preseason scoring and his game didn’t drop off in the opener. In the final 40 minutes he helped push the pace to help get the Sabres to their game.
Comments / 0