ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Council reviews success stories following 'Reimagining Safety Summer Grants'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council's Public Safety Committee hosted a hearing Wednesday to review the success of the 2022 Reimagining Safety Summer Grant program. In May, city leaders laid out a major plan for funding local youth programs over the summer with $16.2 million. The idea was to get kids off the streets and give them a positive outlet.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
myfox28columbus.com

OSU Wexner Medical Center hosting Healthy Community Day on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is hosting a Healthy Community Day on Saturday. Those interested can stop by and receive free flu and COVID-19 booster shots. The clinic will be located at Outpatient Care East located at 543 Taylor Avenue from 9 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#Shooting#Gun Violence#City Council#Guns#Violent Crime#Ccs
myfox28columbus.com

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gerson Fuentes: Trial date set for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy